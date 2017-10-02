World
  See New York's Old Kosciuszko Bridge Implode in This 360 Video

See New York's Old Kosciuszko Bridge Implode in This 360 Video

In the latest in their Daily360 series, the New York Times takes a look at this past weekend's demolition of the old Kosciusko Bridge on Newton Creek between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Built in 1939, the steel truss bridge had become a major bottleneck for traffic over the past 8 decades, prompting the state government to invest in a new cable-stayed design. The first span of that bridge opened in April, with a second span to be built over the path of the former bridge.

 “This is an area that was polluted from the industrial manufacturing economy,” said New York State Governor Cuomo. “We’re cleaning it up, but I think the crown jewel is going to be that new Kosciuszko bridge.”

Via New York Times

New York's $4 Billion Tappan Zee Bridge Project Set to Open to the Public

The long-awaited replacement for New York City 's longest bridge, the Tappan Zee, is set to open to the public on Friday, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo. After four years of construction, the first of the $4 billion dollar project's twin two-span cable-stayed structures will welcome automobile as well as pedestrian and bicycle traffic for the first time.

