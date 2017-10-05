Sketching Competition Seeks Compositions of Just 5 Lines

Earlier this year, ArchDaily shared five of our favorite daily newsletters. DailyDose—a neatly curated injection of spaces and design to your inbox, from an ever expanding body of architects, designers, and practitioners—was one such. In advance of their 1000th milestone they have launched an open drawing competition, the results of which will be shared on the anniversary issue.

Save this picture! From DailyDose 533: Staehelin Meyer. Image Courtesy of DailyDose

For the editor, Swiss-based architect Raphael Kadid, the impetus for the competition stems from a lack of creative outlets in contemporary practice. "Many of the [young] architects I know working in firms, including myself, are no longer able to freely exercise their own creativity." Kadid feels that "a simple exercise such as this—drawing five lines on a square background—could be a very interesting outlet."

Save this picture! From DailyDose 608: MOS. Image Courtesy of DailyDose

Brief: Draw 5 lines inside a 10x10cm format (frameless). Technique is free.

You can choose:

The background

The thickness of the lines

The color of the lines

(Black and white is allowed)

The 20 best compositions will be published and credited on DailyDose 1000. ​The best composition in all will receive an exclusive framed artwork (A4) of his/her choice from the Desplans catalogue. The deadline for submissions is 12pm (CEST) on October 26, 2017. Entries should be sent to: 1000dailydose[at]gmail.com

You can subscribe to Daily Dose, here. Past issues can be found here.

Save this picture! From DailyDose 905: Studio Spazio. Image Courtesy of DailyDose