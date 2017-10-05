World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Sketching Competition Seeks Compositions of Just 5 Lines

Sketching Competition Seeks Compositions of Just 5 Lines

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sketching Competition Seeks Compositions of Just 5 Lines

Earlier this year, ArchDaily shared five of our favorite daily newslettersDailyDose—a neatly curated daily injection of spaces and design to your inbox, selected from an ever expanding body of architects, designers, and practitioners—was one such. In advance of their 1000th milestone, they have launched an open drawing competition, the results of which will be shared on the anniversary issue.

Save this picture!
Sketching Competition Seeks Compositions of Just 5 Lines, From DailyDose 533: Staehelin Meyer. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
From DailyDose 533: Staehelin Meyer. Image Courtesy of DailyDose

For the editor of the newsletter—Basel-based architect Raphael Kadid—the impetus for the competition stems from what he perceives to be a lack of creative outlets in contemporary practice. "Many of the [young] architects I know working in firms, including myself, are no longer able to freely exercise their own creativity." Kadid feels that "a simple exercise such as this—drawing five lines on a square background—could be a very interesting experiment."

Save this picture!
From DailyDose 608: MOS. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
From DailyDose 608: MOS. Image Courtesy of DailyDose

Brief: Draw 5 lines inside a 10x10cm format (frameless); technique is free.

You can choose: 

  • The background
  • The thickness of the lines
  • The color of the lines
  • (Black and white is allowed)

The 20 best compositions will be published and credited on DailyDose 1000. ​The best composition in all will receive an exclusive framed artwork (A4) of his/her choice from the Desplans catalogue. The deadline for submissions is 12pm (CEST) on October 26, 2017. Entries should be sent to: 1000dailydose[at]gmail.com

You can subscribe to Daily Dosehere. Past issues can be found here.

Save this picture!
From DailyDose 905: Studio Spazio. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
From DailyDose 905: Studio Spazio. Image Courtesy of DailyDose

5 Daily Newsletters To Help You Power Through Your Architecture Job

How do you start your day? Chances are that between opening your eyes, getting out of bed, heading for a cup of coffee and brushing your teeth, you're part of the majority of people who check their email within 15 minutes of the alarm clock sounding.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Sketching Competition Seeks Compositions of Just 5 Lines" 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880856/sketching-competition-seeks-compositions-of-just-5-lines-daily-dose-newsletter/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »