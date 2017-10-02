World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2017 Arcaid Awards Reveals Shortlist for World's Best Building Image

2017 Arcaid Awards Reveals Shortlist for World's Best Building Image

2017 Arcaid Awards Reveals Shortlist for World's Best Building Image

Arcaid Images has revealed the shortlist of 20 images in the running for the title of World’s Best Building Image in their 2017 Arcaid Images Architectural Photography Awards. The annual award selects photographs in four categories - Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, and Building in Use - which are judged by an esteemed panel of designers, photographers and journalists based on their atmospheric quality, composition, use of scale and more.

“More than just informing people about the existence of such places, the best photos go beyond that and entice people to learn more about the buildings, cities, and landscapes – maybe even booking a flight to see them firsthand. That feeling hit me on numerous occasions,” said jury member John Hill, Editor of the World-Architects eMagazine.

Andrew Chen, AIA, NCARB, Cendes Design Studio and Awards judge added: “Culled from over hundreds images submitted for 2017 Arcaid architectural photography competition, the selected photographs represent the ‘vision’ of different photographers who describe the architecture and built environment in their artistic language. The winning images are not only captured the aesthetics of different architecture and space, but also went beyond recording the images by telling stories about the meaningful built environments.”

The finalists are:

Exterior

Photographer: David Crawford
Project: Samsung Electronics HQ building, San Jose, California, USA / NBBJ

Samsung Electronics HQ building, San Jose, California, USA / NBBJ. Image © David Crawford
Samsung Electronics HQ building, San Jose, California, USA / NBBJ. Image © David Crawford

Photographer: Adam Letch
Project: Bosjes Chapel, Ceres, Cape Town, South Africa / Steyn Studio 

Bosjes Chapel, Ceres, Cape Town, South Africa / Steyn Studio. Image © Adam Letch
Bosjes Chapel, Ceres, Cape Town, South Africa / Steyn Studio. Image © Adam Letch

Photographer: Brian Rose
Project: North wall of the Revel Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA 

North wall of the Revel Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. Image © Brian Rose
North wall of the Revel Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. Image © Brian Rose

Photographer: Wilson Tungthunya
Project: SALA Ayutthaya Hotel, Ayutthaya, Thailand / Onion

Sala Ayutthaya Hotel, Ayutthaya, Thailand / Onion. Image © Wilson Tungthunya
Sala Ayutthaya Hotel, Ayutthaya, Thailand / Onion. Image © Wilson Tungthunya

Photographer: Laurian Ghinitoiu
Project: Sumida Hokusai Museum, Tokyo, Japan / Kazuyo Sejima

Sumida Hokusai Museum, Tokyo, Japan / Kazuyo Sejima. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Sumida Hokusai Museum, Tokyo, Japan / Kazuyo Sejima. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Interior

Photographer: Terrence Zhang
Project: Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang

Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang. Image © Terrance Zhang
Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang. Image © Terrance Zhang

Photographer: Yao Li
Project: Dongzhuang Building Museum of the Western Regions, China / Xinjiang Wind Architectural Design & Research Institute

Dongzhuang Building Museum of the Western Regions, China / Xinjiang Wind Architectural Design & Research Institute. Image © Yao Li
Dongzhuang Building Museum of the Western Regions, China / Xinjiang Wind Architectural Design & Research Institute. Image © Yao Li

Photographer: Wilson Tungthunya
Project: Baan Moom residence, Bangkok, Thailand / Integrated Field

Baan Moom residence, Bangkok, Thailand / Integrated Field. Image © Wilson Tungthunya
Baan Moom residence, Bangkok, Thailand / Integrated Field. Image © Wilson Tungthunya

Photographer: Zhenfei Wang
Project: Tianrenhe Museum, Hangzhou, China / HHDFUN

Tianrenhe Museum, Hangzhou, China / HHDFUN. Image © Zhenfei Wang
Tianrenhe Museum, Hangzhou, China / HHDFUN. Image © Zhenfei Wang

Photographer: Ryan Koopmans
Project: Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa / Manfred Hermer

Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa / Manfred Hermer. Image © Ryan Koopmans
Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa / Manfred Hermer. Image © Ryan Koopmans

Sense of Place 

Photographer: Terrence Zhang
Project: Folk Art Museum, China Academy of Arts, Hangzhou, China / Kengo Kuma

Folk Art Museum, China Academy of Arts, Hangzhou, China / Kengo Kuma. Image © Terrance Zhang
Folk Art Museum, China Academy of Arts, Hangzhou, China / Kengo Kuma. Image © Terrance Zhang

Photographer: Fabio Mantovani
Project: Choi Hung Estate, Hong Kong

Choi Hung Estate, Hong Kong. Image © Fabio Mantovani
Choi Hung Estate, Hong Kong. Image © Fabio Mantovani

Photographer: Tom Roe
Project: Messner Mountain Museum Corones, Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy / Zaha Hadid Architects

Messner Mountain Museum Corones, Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Tom Roe
Messner Mountain Museum Corones, Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Tom Roe

Photographer: Conchi Martínez
Project: Museum of the Pop Culture (formerly known as the EMP Museum), Seattle, USA / Gehry Partners

Museum of the Pop Culture (formerly known as the EMP Museum), Seattle, USA / Gehry Partners. Image © Conchi Martínez
Museum of the Pop Culture (formerly known as the EMP Museum), Seattle, USA / Gehry Partners. Image © Conchi Martínez

Photographer: Tom Stahl
Project: Black Rock Lighthouse Service in the Nevada desert (Burning Man), USA

Black Rock Lighthouse Service in the Nevada desert (Burning Man), USA. Image © Tom Stahl
Black Rock Lighthouse Service in the Nevada desert (Burning Man), USA. Image © Tom Stahl

Buildings in Use

Photographer: Terrence Zhang
Project: Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang 

Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang. Image © Terrance Zhang
Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang. Image © Terrance Zhang

Photographer: Siyuan Ma
Project: Selegie House, Singapore / Housing and Development Board 

Selegie House, Singapore / Housing and Development Board. Image © Siyuan Ma
Selegie House, Singapore / Housing and Development Board. Image © Siyuan Ma

Photographer: Martine Hamilton Knight
Project: Derby Arena Velodrome, UK / FaulknerBrowns Architects 

Derby Arena Velodrome, UK / Faulkner Brown Architects. Image © Martine Hamilton Knight
Derby Arena Velodrome, UK / Faulkner Brown Architects. Image © Martine Hamilton Knight

Photographer: David Borland
Project: ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, Denmark / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Olafur Eliasson

ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, Denmark / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Olafur Eliasson. Image © David Borland
ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum, Denmark / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Olafur Eliasson. Image © David Borland

Photographer: Tom Stahl
Project: Office building, Beijing, China

Office building, Beijing, China. Image © Tom Stahl
Office building, Beijing, China. Image © Tom Stahl

This year’s jury consisted of:

  • Amy Croft, Curator, Sto Werkstatt
  • Mark Dytham MBE & Astrid Klein, Klein Dytham Architecture
  • Matt Emmett, Photographer and winner of the Arcaid Awards 2016
  • Katy Harris, Senior Partner and  Head of Communications, Foster+Partners
  • David Jenkins, Publisher, Circa Press
  • John Hill, Editor of the World-Architects eMagazine
  • Kate Goodwin, Head of Architecture & Drue Heinz, Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts
  • Richard Bryant, Photographer, Hon.FRIBA, Hon.Doc.Design Kingston University
  • Andrew Chen, AIA, NCARB, Cendes Design Studio 

The finalist photographs will be displayed at this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Berlin from November  15-17. Conference attendees will vote for the overall winner, to be announced during the Gala Dinner at the event’s climax on November 17. The winner will receive a prize of $3000.

Learn more about the award, here.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "2017 Arcaid Awards Reveals Shortlist for World's Best Building Image" 02 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880827/2017-arcaid-awards-reveals-shortlist-for-worlds-best-building-image/>

