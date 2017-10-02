World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2017 MPavilion Designed by OMA's Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten Opens in Melbourne

2017 MPavilion Designed by OMA's Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten Opens in Melbourne

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2017 MPavilion Designed by OMA's Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten Opens in Melbourne
Save this picture!
2017 MPavilion Designed by OMA's Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten Opens in Melbourne, © John Gollings
© John Gollings

The 2017 MPavilion, designed by Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten of OMA, has opened to the public in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens.

Inspired by the design of ancient amphitheatres and embedded into a raised landscape of native plantings, the project represents OMA’s first-ever completed project in Australia. The 19x19-meter, aluminum-clad structure will feature a rotating grandstand to allow the space to be reconfigured for the variety of events planned for the summer MPavilion program, as well as a two-meter-deep floating roof structure to offer shade and provide support systems for the programming below.

© Timothy Burgess © John Gollings © John Gollings © John Gollings + 11

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

“Our design for MPavilion 2017 is intended to provoke all kinds of activities through its configurable nature and a materiality that relates to its direct surroundings,” commented Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten. “We are happy that MPavilion can perform as a theatre of debate around the city and its development, and contribute to the ongoing civic discourse of Melbourne.”

Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

“MPavilion 2017 will blend traditions and architecture of the past with innovative design elements of the present,” added Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Robert Doyle AC. “For thousands of years, people have attended amphitheatres to escape reality and lose themselves in entertainment, while the audio and visual elements of MPavilion 2017 will be particularly engaging.

“As the MPavilion project has evolved over the past four years, it is constantly finding new ways to involve our local designers as well as the broader community.”

Save this picture!
© Timothy Burgess
© Timothy Burgess

To make the project a reality, OMA collaborated with top consultants and contractors including Kane Construction, Arup engineering, building surveyors Gardener Group and landscape architects Tract, who worked closely with OMA Australia’s regional director Paul Jones.

MPavilion 2017 marks the fourth edition of the annual summer program established by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation with support from City of Melbourne, Victorian State Government through Creative Victoria and ANZ. Previous structures were designed by Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai (2016)Amanda Levete / AL_A (2015) and Sean Godsell (2014).

Learn more about the 2017 MPavilion and its planned events, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "2017 MPavilion Designed by OMA's Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten Opens in Melbourne" 02 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880821/2017-mpavilion-designed-by-omas-rem-koolhaas-and-david-gianotten-opens-in-melbourne/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »