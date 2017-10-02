World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Arqtipo
  6. 2017
  GU2787 Apartment Building / Arqtipo + SCANW Arqs

GU2787 Apartment Building / Arqtipo + SCANW Arqs

GU2787 Apartment Building / Arqtipo + SCANW Arqs
GU2787 Apartment Building / Arqtipo + SCANW Arqs , © Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

  • Architects

    Arqtipo, SCANW Arqs

  • Location

    Gutenberg 2787, C1419IDC CABA, Argentina

  • Design Team

    Diego Aceto, Dario Litvinoff, Juan Pablo Negro, Alejandro Camp, Mercedes Perez Wodtke, Hernan Shikler

  • Area

    295.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Federico Kulekdjian

  • Construction Director

    Cecilia Giménez

  • Project Leader

    Lucas Gorroño

  • Other Participants

    Martin Gianni
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Federico Kulekdjian
Situation
It is building with six housing units, in a small lot of 8.66 x 16m, located in the Agronomía neighbourhood. Is located in an atypical block, in front of the Beiro Station of the tracks of the San Martin Railcar, has the limitations of a low residential zone, which has the possibility of built the entire site.

© Federico Kulekdjian
The building completes the maximum buildable volume, forming a perforated box, generating patios or terraces towards the perimeter of the facade, rebuilding its outer envelope through a skin of prefabricated concrete blocks, that mitigate the noises and allows to regulate the gradients privacy, luminosity and opacity in relation to the exterior.

© Federico Kulekdjian
Isometric
Isometric
© Federico Kulekdjian
Configuration
The program is developed in 3 floors, proposing a tension between its mono-material exterior and a complex interior, which allow to visualize the duplex units.

Axonometric
These morphological procedures, in conjunction with the proposed material permeability, try to promote a phenomenological experience by promoting a vital interior spatiality.

© Federico Kulekdjian
Tectonics
The structure and skin of the building are mede  of reinforced concrete, which adopt certain degrees of permeability in relation to the external expansions of the units. The skin was materialized with lightened concrete blocks, which were prefabricated on site.

© Federico Kulekdjian
The project was proposed as a material investigation, allowing the user to experience multiple relationships with the building and its environment, the relationship between interior and exterior, the incidence of light, its spatial qualities and the domains of housing units.

© Federico Kulekdjian
Detail
Detail
© Federico Kulekdjian
Layout
Facing the minimum dimensions of the site and the constraints of the Building Code, the proposal layout is around the maximum possible surface area for the units, reducing common areas and projecting maximum expansions and areas that don't count for the Building Code limitations.

© Federico Kulekdjian
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Federico Kulekdjian
On the ground floor there is the divisible single-unit units with garage and patio and on the 1st floor  were developed 4 duplexes with balconies that are embedded in the development of their stairs, allowing individual access to the balconies.

© Federico Kulekdjian
The proposal resolves its expansion areas (balconies) and are arranged around these spaces, so the exit and services are in the center of the site.

1st Floor Plan
Results
The particularity of a site with minimum dimensions and the possibility of maximizing the volume allowed by the Building Code allows us to investigate certain operations of the architectural object.

© Federico Kulekdjian
