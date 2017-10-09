World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. China
  5. The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
  6. 2017
  7. Qingyuan Young Professors’ Club / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

Qingyuan Young Professors’ Club / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

  • 22:00 - 9 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Qingyuan Young Professors’ Club / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Save this picture!
Qingyuan Young Professors’ Club / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University, © Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

© Zhao Qiang © Zhao Qiang © Zhao Qiang © Zhao Qiang + 32

  • Structure Engineer

    Jin Jugao, Kan Jianzhong

  • Water Supply and Drainage Engineer

    Zhou Xin

  • Electrical Engineer

    Yang Kai, Yang Wenzheng

  • Heating and Ventilating Engineer

    Diao Yuefeng, Sun Biao

  • Client

    The Government of Jiangnan Town, Tonglu County, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

From the architect. The project is constructed from reconstructing the old site of Qingyuan Primary School in Qingyuan Village, Tonglu County, Hangzhou. Two single-floor old school houses arrange simply in shape “L”; the other two sides are walls. The wooden framework and some purlins of school building have been in disrepair;

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chenfan
© Zhang Chenfan

We follow the design principle “repair and maintain the old”: dismantle old and relatively shabby tiles, roof battens and plank sheathings, retain, burnish, process and reinforce large wood beams and purlins, install new plank sheathings, roof battens and tiles.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

There are two stone walls with exquisite color and interesting texture which are bare because of the loss of lime plaster indoors. They are reserved as the background of audio and visual room. As for side corridor, the shabby purlins and roof boards are replaced by new wooden frameworks and customized hand-knitting curtain. The sense of order of new pillars and specific gray space feeling endow new expression to the old building in inner yard without losing the original style and memory.

Save this picture!
Deconstruction View of New Building
Deconstruction View of New Building

As for the new building in southeast part of the base, it integrates with the eastern scene in open and relieved style. Facade uses the uniform module whose size is close to that of outside corridor of the old school building. With completely open glass doors, vision can be transparent as far as possible to make it integrate with remote scene. 

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

We use rectangular modern rusty boards to add a row of frameworks of scenery to the stone walls in the east of the building. When you watch from the inside, you can feel strong sense of integration from the natural, modern and historical substances.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

In the south of the inner yard, the mottled water tower is reserved. An outdoor corridor built on stilts is built for people to turn and look far into the distance.

Save this picture!
© Zhao Qiang
© Zhao Qiang

It is our attitude to reserve simplicity and trueness, strictly treat the relationship with history and dimly settle a new building. 

Save this picture!
Look far into the outdoor corridor with poetry Zhao Qiang
Look far into the outdoor corridor with poetry Zhao Qiang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Qingyuan Young Professors’ Club / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880814/the-renovation-and-renewal-of-qingyuan-young-professors-club-the-architectural-design-and-research-institute-of-zhejiang-university/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhao Qiang

旧貌换新 隐逸消融——记浙大青源智谷的改造与更新 / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »