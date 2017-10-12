World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Students Design Temporary Furniture for Victims of Displacement

Students Design Temporary Furniture for Victims of Displacement

Students Design Temporary Furniture for Victims of Displacement
Students Design Temporary Furniture for Victims of Displacement, © Jani Luukkonen
Ten third-year furniture design students from Finland's Lahti University of Applied Sciences - Institute of Design, created temporary living solutions using only plywood and corrugated cardboard. Low cost, quick and easy fabrication, with no tools necessary: Rehome is a solution for recent catastrophes, such as natural disasters and the ongoing refugee crisis, which leave many people displaced from their homes.

© Jani Luukkonen © Jani Luukkonen © Jani Luukkonen © Jani Luukkonen + 16

© Jani Luukkonen
The students began their research by asking themselves what the most necessary human needs are. They fulfilled rest, privacy, community, and storage with their ten piece furniture set.

© Jani Luukkonen
© Jani Luukkonen
© Jani Luukkonen
Plywood and corrugated cardboard are affordable and sustainable materials. Known for it’s resistance to fracturing, shrinking, twisting and warping, Plywood acts as Rehome’s primary structure. Corrugated board is often used for higher quality shipping boxes. It offers additional strength and padding to regular cardboard. To bend the corrugated board students likely creased and scored the material, as well as created flaps and slots.

© Jani Luukkonen
Slotting allows for a quick and easy construction of the furniture so that no tools are necessary. With just one hour and 3500 pieces, a cardboard bed can be made (for indoor use only).

© Justus Hirvi
Rehome was on display at Finland’s largest interior decoration and design event, Habitare fair in Helsinki. Currently, Stora Enso, Isku Oy and Finnish Red Cross have partnered with the project. The main funding for Rehome came from the European Social Fund and Leverage from the EU.

Project manager/teacher: Vesa Damski
Design students from Lahti University of Applied Sciences - Institute of Design and the products designed within Rehome:
Anne Hirvonen - space divider
Emma Sivusalo – children’s bed
Henri Mertanen - bunk bed
Iida Nordgren - space divider
Jani Luukkonen - stackable bed
Jussi Alanen - single bed
Tuuli Latvala - shelf system
Rosa-Maria Tolvanen - dining table and stools
Topias Kanto - private sleeping space
Samuli Strander - space divider
Product Pictures: Jani Luukkonen
Pictures from Habitare Fair Stand: Justus Hirvi

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Students Design Temporary Furniture for Victims of Displacement" 12 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880802/students-design-temporary-furniture-for-victims-of-displacement/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »