Students Design Temporary Furniture for Victims of Displacement

Ten third-year furniture design students from Finland's Lahti University of Applied Sciences - Institute of Design, created temporary living solutions using only plywood and corrugated cardboard. Low cost, quick and easy fabrication, with no tools necessary: Rehome is a solution for recent catastrophes, such as natural disasters and the ongoing refugee crisis, which leave many people displaced from their homes.

The students began their research by asking themselves what the most necessary human needs are. They fulfilled rest, privacy, community, and storage with their ten piece furniture set.

Plywood and corrugated cardboard are affordable and sustainable materials. Known for it’s resistance to fracturing, shrinking, twisting and warping, Plywood acts as Rehome’s primary structure. Corrugated board is often used for higher quality shipping boxes. It offers additional strength and padding to regular cardboard. To bend the corrugated board students likely creased and scored the material, as well as created flaps and slots.

Slotting allows for a quick and easy construction of the furniture so that no tools are necessary. With just one hour and 3500 pieces, a cardboard bed can be made (for indoor use only).

Rehome was on display at Finland’s largest interior decoration and design event, Habitare fair in Helsinki. Currently, Stora Enso, Isku Oy and Finnish Red Cross have partnered with the project. The main funding for Rehome came from the European Social Fund and Leverage from the EU.

Project manager/teacher: Vesa Damski

Design students from Lahti University of Applied Sciences - Institute of Design and the products designed within Rehome:

Anne Hirvonen - space divider

Emma Sivusalo – children’s bed

Henri Mertanen - bunk bed

Iida Nordgren - space divider

Jani Luukkonen - stackable bed

Jussi Alanen - single bed

Tuuli Latvala - shelf system

Rosa-Maria Tolvanen - dining table and stools

Topias Kanto - private sleeping space

Samuli Strander - space divider

Product Pictures: Jani Luukkonen

Pictures from Habitare Fair Stand: Justus Hirvi