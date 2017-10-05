World
  La Colombière / yh2

La Colombière / yh2

  • 13:00 - 5 October, 2017
La Colombière / yh2
La Colombière / yh2, © Francis Pelletier
  • Architects

    yh2

  • Location

    Sutton, Canada

  • Lead Architect

    Loukas Yiacouvakis

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier
From the architect. Initially built as a small storage space by the previous owner, who was a lumberman, the building has been rearranged into a forest refuge by its new owner. La Colombière (Dovery) thus represents the completion and third phase of this simple one-story construction into a true retreat expanding on three floors.

© Francis Pelletier
Sections
Sections
© Francis Pelletier
In an attempt to preserve the surrounding nature, the footprint of the building remained untouched. This new phase inspired itself from the natural growth of trees. The link of the tree/house to the soil remains the same while growing vertically and developing an aerial volume based on the tree canopies. By following such principles, the extension was done without any trees being cut or heavy machinery, which could have spoiled the natural environment offered by the forest.

© Francis Pelletier
Recalling the bark of the tall surrounding conifer, the exterior volume is covered in dark cedar. La Colombière’s vertiginous interior is a space painted all in white. Materials and structure of the previous phase are kept and uninterrupted so that the addition acts as an extension rather than an insertion. 

© Francis Pelletier
Floors Plans
Floors Plans
© Francis Pelletier
On the ground floor, a simple space with exposed structure offers a direct link between rooms and with the forest’s soil.On the upper floors, each room opens into a vast vertical shaft punctured by an ultralight stairwell, an aerial structure. On the last floor, an exterior covered terrace acts as white perch from where admire the surroundings.  La Colombière is a refuge perched in the forest reminding us of bird huts.

© Francis Pelletier
