Les Jumelles / yh2

  11:00 - 9 October, 2017
Les Jumelles / yh2
Les Jumelles / yh2, © Pascal Annand
© Pascal Annand

© Pascal Annand © Pascal Annand © Pascal Annand © Pascal Annand + 18

  • Architects

    yh2

  • Location

    Sutton, Canada

  • Lead Architect

    Marie-Claude Hamelin

  • Area

    1500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Pascal Annand
© Pascal Annand
© Pascal Annand

From the architect. Built-in Caraquet village, Les Jumelles is two small sister constructions link in order to create a single family holiday house oriented towards the grandiose scenic view of the Baie-des-Chaleurs. Les Jumelles is simultaneously a peaceful retreat in nature in front of the sea as an architectural insertion in the context of the historical Acadian Village that is Caraquet. The site of the project is but a couple of hundred meters from the village’s church and less than 60 meters from the thin sand beaches.

© Pascal Annand
© Pascal Annand
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pascal Annand
© Pascal Annand

Sober and stripped down architecture inspired by the Acadian vernacular architecture, the house consists of twin looking volumes. The metal sheet covered small constructions are located in one of the last natural clearings of the village. The first entity, largely fenestrated on its South facade, contains the living spaces, while its sister, open on its North end, regroups the bedrooms and the garage.

Sections
Sections

The sister houses, common to Acadian architecture, stand parallel to each other and are only connected by a glazed passage that simultaneously acts as a working space offering a panoramic view of the sea. Its displacement between the twin sisters and its length offer just the right amount of privacy between entities while also defining a sunbathed courtyard protected from the often violent winds of the area.

© Pascal Annand
© Pascal Annand
Cite: "Les Jumelles / yh2" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880783/les-jumelles-yh2/>

