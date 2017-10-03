World
The House of Sculptor Jarnuszkiewicz / yh2

  • 11:00 - 3 October, 2017
The House of Sculptor Jarnuszkiewicz / yh2
The House of Sculptor Jarnuszkiewicz / yh2, © Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

© Francis Pelletier © Francis Pelletier © Francis Pelletier © Francis Pelletier + 26

  • Architects

    yh2

  • Location

    East Bolton, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Loukas Yiacouvakis

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

From the architect. The house of sculptor Jarnuszkiewicz is a collaborative work between client, sculptor Jacek Jarnuszkiewicz and architects Marie-Claude Hamelin and Loukas Yiacouvakis. The process by which this project was conceived follows the guidelines of the surrealist’s exquisite cadaver technique where each designer builds following the work done by the previous one. Each sculptural proposition was debated among ourselves until we finally agreed to express verticality as a strong and clear expression of the given landscape’s essence; a vast land overhanging lake Trousers filled by a chiaroscuro coniferous forest.

© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

Once the compositional rules established, the project was developed from the hand of one creator to the other, from volume to plan, from the handling of materials and masses to the upgrowth of interior spaces. The fractioning of masses, the composition of two wood volumes, one light and one dark, the opacity and transparency structural games all make the house unite with nature as well as nature integrate the house.

© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

The open plan of the house offers a natural fluidity and continuity between the forest’s ground level and the lower floor of the house, between interior and exterior. The experience offered by the mezzanine on the last floor is completed by a large covered terrace that simultaneously is a wildlife observation tower and a panoramic belvedere opening itself to the mountains and overlooking the lake nearby.

© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

Vertical composition reminiscent of the mature trees surrounding it, the house opens itself to daylight and to the majestic scenery thanks to the large glass facade covering the three floors. At dawn, the surroundings disappear and the house emerges as a sculptural lantern in the heart of the forest. Expressed tectonics where spatial composition overrides functionality, it is a sculptural house in nature.

© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier
Sections A and B
Sections A and B
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier
Cite: "The House of Sculptor Jarnuszkiewicz / yh2" 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880782/the-house-of-sculptor-jarnuszkiewicz-yh2/>

