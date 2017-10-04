World
  House in Hamajiri / SNARK

House in Hamajiri / SNARK

  4 October, 2017
House in Hamajiri / SNARK
House in Hamajiri / SNARK, © Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p

© Lo.cul.p © Lo.cul.p © Lo.cul.p © Lo.cul.p + 19

  • Architects

    SNARK

  • Location

    Takasaki, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Rei Oshima

  • Area

    72.06 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p

From the architect. This project is a house renovation with 35 years of age. It is a two-story wooden house located anywhere, consisted of finely divided rooms, according to the needs of the living at the time.

© Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p
Floors Plans
Floors Plans
© Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p

I wanted to let the sun entering from the opening in the south spread throughout the room because I expected that the room would be left when three families lived, so I dismantled the walls separating the rooms.I was able to feel the freshness by removing the walls, making space, passing through light and wind, and at the same time, I felt coolness that I could not explain by looking at the existing beams and pillars hidden in the finish.

© Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p

The state where the expression of the tree is visible and the structure is exposed is seen as unfinished, but by cutting the finish it led to a simpler expression.Moreover, by rebuilding while harmonizing with the existing material, it became a design that can only be done by the renovation.

© Lo.cul.p
© Lo.cul.p
Products:

Cite: "House in Hamajiri / SNARK" 04 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880773/house-in-hamajiri-snark/>

