World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. GITC arquitectura
  6. 2014
  7. Passalacqua Lahsen House / GITC arquitectura

Passalacqua Lahsen House / GITC arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 13 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Passalacqua Lahsen House / GITC arquitectura
Save this picture!
Passalacqua Lahsen House / GITC arquitectura, © Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

© Felipe Díaz Contardo © Felipe Díaz Contardo © Felipe Díaz Contardo © Felipe Díaz Contardo + 12

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

From the architect. The building is in a rural town in the north of Santiago, immersed in an agricultural environment, partially urbanized, in an area of ​​semi - arid Mediterranean climate with a long summer season, sunny, hot and dry, but with temperature daily variations greater than 25 ° C. Likewise, the place is well ventilated.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Seismically speaking, the area constitutes a very low category ground type. It is a very favorable soil for agriculture, but very unfavorable to found, build and withstand earthquakes in a straightforward way, obligatory requirement in Chile.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

REQUEST: Sub-urban single-family house, for three adults and two children, safe, functional, thermal comfort, mostly one floor, mostly of light material, but with elements of solid structure presence.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

INTEGRATED CONCEPTS: The request was primarily conceived as an isolated dwelling. A house without close neighbors, solitary, at least for a time, relatively far from urban services and facilities. An exposed and discreet building, far from their own predial edges and firmly anchored to the ground, in a close, clear, clean and visible environment. A hyper insulated body thermally talking.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The habitant’s security perception and security effectiveness was priority and a fundamental requirement. Also, thermal comfort. It required an efficient design in the broad sense of the word: architectural efficiency, technical - constructive efficiency, energy and thermal efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

PROPOSAL: The program is distributed mainly in one floor, in an extended cross form plant. An interior quality central volume orders the project. From there, the volume is projected towards certain directions, achieving a visual relationship with the environment, domain and control over the entire site and maximizing the possibilities of passive ventilation to the interior spaces. The central volume, which constructs a double height, and a small inner loft, is oriented slightly rotated and open towards the north - east sun.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

The openings, spans and features of the project are arranged and dimensioned according to safety criteria, visit and control, constructive standardization and direct solar radiation controlled catchment.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Structurally, the building is thought as a rigid central one floor core, made with reinforced concrete, which supports a slab and an overhanging cantilever inside the main living room. The double height body is designed in steel structure and the rest of the house, which constitutes 65% of the building, in a prefabricated system of insulated panels (SIP).

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The building construction was executed under a delegated administration contract with a high participation and decision during the process of the owner.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Passalacqua Lahsen House / GITC arquitectura" 13 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880759/passalacqua-lahsen-house-gitc-arquitectura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »