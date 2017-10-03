Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos

+ 54

Architects Nitsche Arquitetos

Location Piracaia, Brazil

Authors Lua Nitsche, Pedro Nitsche

Landscape Gaia Projetos

Area 1025.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Nelson Kon

Colaborators Ari Miaciro Correia, Rodrigo Tamburus, Rosário Borges de Pinho, Tiago Kuniyoshi

Structural project Inner Engenharia e Gerenciamento

Instalation project Pessoa e Zamaro

Luminotechnical Project Lux Projetado

Ventilation and Air Conditioning ASSISTEC-

Constructor Fairbanks e Pilnik More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The residence located in the municipality of Piracaia develops from a crop on a large plot of 36.600 m² with constant inclination of 13%, allowing the insertion of one foundation in concrete that houses the garage, services and technical areas.

On this foundation, the social and intimate areas of the house were developed, in one single level which is elevated from the natural ground.

The metal structure of the house is guided by 17 modules of 3.80m that are able to define sometimes a bedroom, other times two bathrooms and sometimes unite in larger spaces such as covered balcony, dining room and living room.

The great gabled roof, made by metallic tiles, settles on this structure and defines different heights for the environments enabling ventilation on the lining of the intimate areas, where pre painted MDF and wooden beams form the structure.

Rooms and bathrooms are protected by wooden mashrabiyas that constitute bays in front of the toilets and bifold doors in the rooms.

In the main rooms, the double height ceiling is guaranteed by the insertion of polycarbonate panels between the spans of the metal structure.

Large glass sliding doors allow the rooms and kitchen to mix with a covered free space, dissolving the boundaries between inside and outside, which the house insists to disrupt, either by the stand in grass that connects the main floor to the ground, either by the infinity edge pool that visually unites with the dam, where the plot ends.

A large covered free standing space connects intimate and social areas allowing the landscape to cross the house.