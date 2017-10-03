World
  7. Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos

Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 3 October, 2017
Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos
Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

  • Architects

    Nitsche Arquitetos

  • Location

    Piracaia, Brazil

  • Authors

    Lua Nitsche, Pedro Nitsche

  • Landscape

    Gaia Projetos

  • Area

    1025.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Colaborators

    Ari Miaciro Correia, Rodrigo Tamburus, Rosário Borges de Pinho, Tiago Kuniyoshi

  • Structural project

    Inner Engenharia e Gerenciamento

  • Instalation project

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Luminotechnical Project

    Lux Projetado

  • Ventilation and Air Conditioning

    ASSISTEC-

  • Constructor

    Fairbanks e Pilnik
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. The residence located in the municipality of Piracaia develops from a crop on a large plot of 36.600 m² with constant inclination of 13%, allowing the insertion of one foundation in concrete that houses the garage, services and technical areas.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

On this foundation, the social and intimate areas of the house were developed, in one single level which is elevated from the natural ground.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Elevations
Elevations
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The metal structure of the house is guided by 17 modules of 3.80m that are able to define sometimes a bedroom, other times two bathrooms and sometimes unite in larger spaces such as covered balcony, dining room and living room.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The great gabled roof, made by metallic tiles, settles on this structure and defines different heights for the environments enabling ventilation on the lining of the intimate areas, where pre painted MDF and wooden beams form the structure.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Rooms and bathrooms are protected by wooden mashrabiyas that constitute bays in front of the toilets and bifold doors in the rooms.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In the main rooms, the double height ceiling is guaranteed by the insertion of polycarbonate panels between the spans of the metal structure.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Large glass sliding doors allow the rooms and kitchen to mix with a covered free space, dissolving the boundaries between inside and outside, which the house insists to disrupt, either by the stand in grass that connects the main floor to the ground, either by the  infinity edge pool that visually unites with the dam, where the plot ends.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

A large covered free standing space connects intimate and social areas allowing the landscape to cross the house.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Cite: "Piracaia Residence / Nitsche Arquitetos" 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880756/residencia-piracaia-nitsche-arquitetos/>

