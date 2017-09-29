Archtober, New York's Architecture and Design Festival, Begins This Weekend

Save this picture! Building of the Day: The George Washington Bridge Bus Station (Credit: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)

During the month of October, a host of events will take place throughout the five boroughs of New York City as part of the month-long architecture and design festival, Archtober. The well-known Building of the Day series of walking tours continues with highlights including the Sea Glass Carousel, Freshkills Park, and the George Washington Bridge Bust Station.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will present a lecture on the architecture and design of the World Trade Center called Trees of Steel: The World Trade Center Tridents. Open House New York Weekend returns once again, along with National Design Week put on by the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. The National Design Awards Gala will be held during their design week, and Docomomo US will host their Modernism in America Awards.

In addition, several partners and sponsors will be leading site tours of their facilities throughout the month; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum will hold an After Hours Architecture Tour to explore the iconic structure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Freshkills Park has organized a Discovery Day of the landfill-turned-park, and the Judd Foundation will host a Guided Visit of 101 Spring Street. To see the city from the water’s edge, join Classic Harbor Line, in partnership with AIA New York, for daily architecture boat tours.

The Center for Architecture will also host a series of festive, architecture-themed events with a twist, including the popular Pumpkitecture competition, in which teams of architects carve pumpkins into architectural works to win the Pritzkerpumpkin. Joining from London is the Great Architectural Bake-off, in collaboration with WATG and Wimberly Interiors, where architects and designers test their skills in a new medium, cakes! Additionally, Archtober Trivia Night, industry experts will try to stump the audience with questions about architecture, design, and NYC’s built environment.

Learn more about Archtober and find the full calendar of events, here

