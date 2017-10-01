World
  3. The Beauty of Bamboo: The Best Photos of the Week

The Beauty of Bamboo: The Best Photos of the Week

The Beauty of Bamboo: The Best Photos of the Week
© Jimbawan
Bamboo has been used by man as a construction material since ancient times. The amazing thing about bamboo, besides being a totally natural material, is that it is sustainable, lightweight, flexible, and inexpensive. Although not widely used in the construction world (at least not when compared to materials like timber), the use of Bamboo enables original and attractive results. This week we have made a selection of 17 photos from well-known photographers such as Julien LanooJohn Gollings, and Pasi Aalto.

Julien Lanoo

International Bamboo Architecture Biennale

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

asa+architects

Museo Muong / asa+architects

Cortesía de asa+architects
Cortesía de asa+architects

John Gollings

MPavilion / Studio Mumbai

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Line Ramstad-Allyse Pulliam

Temporary Dormitories / Albert Company Olmo, Jan Glasmeier, Line Ramstad

© Line Ramstad-Allyse Pulliam
© Line Ramstad-Allyse Pulliam

Hoang Thuc Hao

Cam Thanh Community House / 1+1>2 

© Hoang Thuc Hao
© Hoang Thuc Hao

adDa

Cicada / Marco Casagrande

© adDa
© adDa

Pasi Aalto

Soe Ker Tie House / TYIN Tegnestue

© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

NYMBÚ

Bird Observatory Structure in Cusco / NYMBÚ

Cortesía de NYMBÚ
Cortesía de NYMBÚ

Colectivo bma

Mexican Institute for Community Development / Colectivo bma

© Pedro Bravo
© Pedro Bravo

Jimbawan

The Green Village / IBUKU 

Lucas Veuve

Hyperbamboo / Roberto Bologna, Fernando Barth, Chiara Moretti and Denny Pagliai

© Lucas Veuve
© Lucas Veuve

Studio Akkerhuis

Mobile Theater / Studio Akkerhuis

© Studio Akkerhuis
© Studio Akkerhuis

Phan Quang

wNw Bar / VTN Architects

© Phan Quang
© Phan Quang

T+E

Bamboo Courtyard Teahouse / Harmony World Consulting & Design

© T+E
© T+E
