New TWA Lounge Opens as Construction Moves Forward on Hotel Transformation

Save this picture! The TWA lounge at 1WTC. Image © Jesse David Harris

A new space has been given a retro makeover while a historic one is racing towards modernization as work continues on the transformation of Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Terminal into a luxury hotel and event space.

Just completed is the TWA Lounge, a satellite space for the hotel located on the 86th floor of One World Trade Center. Part gallery, part mock-up, the Lounge space recreates the look and feel of the original terminal down to the smallest detail.

Save this picture! The sunken lounge carpeted in Chili Pepper Red, the signature color created by Saarinen for the TWA Flight Center. The custom Solari© split-flap analog display, manufactured in Udine, Italy, shows flight departures. Image © Emily Gilbert

The space centers around a sunken seating area directing views to a functioning Solari departure board and the New York skyline beyond. A penny tile floor wraps up around the backrests of the couches, matching the exact details specified by Saarinen in his original plans. Vintage TWA memorabilia are packed into the space, including everything from TWA branded playing cards to flight attendant uniforms to graphic posters lining the curved walls. Especially notable is a supersized model of the terminal, built by Saarinen himself in 1962.

Save this picture! MCR’s TWA Collection includes a library of historic design and branding books, vintage flight collateral, iconic TWA flight hostess uniforms and a scale model of Eero Saarinen’s Flight Center at TWA Airport. Image © Emily Gilbert

Save this picture! Reception desk modeled after Jet Age city center TWA ticket counters created by iconic mid-century industrial designer Raymond Loewy. Image © Emily Gilbert

Save this picture! Hotel rendering. Image Courtesy of MCR Development

The lounge space was envisioned to drum up excitement for the upcoming restoration and transformation of the terminal into the new TWA Hotel. Having broken ground last December, foundation work for the two new room-filled wings is now complete, with above ground construction set to begin next week.

A new rendering released with the news shows a fountain-lined approach to the hotel, which will contain 505 rooms. The terminal building will be restored to house the lobby as well as four dining and entertainment spots (including a nightclub). The terminal will also connect to a refurbished Lockheed Super Constellation aircraft, which will be converted into a restaurant and bar.

Save this picture! View of north hotel wing foundation. Image Courtesy of MCR Development

Save this picture! Union concrete worker pours concrete for the new TWA Hotel. Image Courtesy of MCR Development

The TWA Hotel is being designed by Beyer Blinder Belle (restoration) and Lubrano Ciavarra (addition) for MCR Development. Construction timeline estimates a Spring 2019 opening.

See the final photographs of the TWA terminal before its restoration began, here.