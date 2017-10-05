Are.na Announces Individual, Team, and Web Project Grants

Save this picture! First Papers of Surrealism, 1942, New York. Installation view showing Marcel Duchamp’s Mile of String, 1942.

Are.na Grants is a new initiative to support research, writing, and other creative projects that are being developed and built on Are.na. For the first set of grants, we are especially interested in projects that address issues around the shifting nature of “knowledge work,” algorithmic governance, and networked learning, though proposals of all kinds are welcome.

To capture the breadth of thinking on Are.na, grants of $500 each will be awarded in three categories, and may be used to expand on an existing line of research or start a new endeavor. Three to five recipients will be selected by jury members John-Michael Boling, Laurel Schwulst, and Dena Yago, along with the Are.na team. The announcement of grant recipients along with features on grant projects will be published on the Are.na blog.

The grant categories include:

Submissions should comprise a link to an Are.na channel containing your name, a 150-word statement, a single sketch or image, and a proposed timeline for completion. The deadline for applying is October 13, 2017. Recipients will be announced October 23, 2017.

"Are.na" is an Online Tool for Contextualizing the Internet - Here's Why It's Useful to Architects Outside of our familiar feeds, social or otherwise, the Internet can be a daunting place. While information and interaction have never been easier, developing ways to get a handle on the quantity and pace of this crowded, if not valuable, world can often be difficult - it's all too easy to find your digital life unintentionally isolated.

Background

Our intention behind Are.na is to provide a platform for people, whether alone or with others, to pursue their interests and organize their thinking—without the influence of advertisers or algorithms. Over the course of building Are.na, we’ve seen how digital tools can become addictive and invasive rather than empowering. We’ve also seen the emergence of “fake news,” filter bubbles, an attention economy, an increasingly contingent and precarious workforce, and growing concern over data security and personal privacy.

For us, these issues are intimately related, and they are perpetuated by many of the networked technologies that dominate our lives. We believe in preserving the promise of the internet as a tool for collaboratively creating, organizing, and sharing knowledge. Are.na Grants represent one small way in which we hope to support critical dialogue around the creation of more ethical, equitable platforms that support the dignity and joy of thinking.

Jury

Laurel Schwulst is an independent designer, artist, and teacher at the Yale School of Art.

John-Michael Boling is an artist and founder of 3D animation studio CULTURESPORT.

Dena Yago is an artist and strategy consultant.

About Are.na

Are.na is a platform for creative thinking and research. It’s a distraction-free space where you can collect anything, organize your thoughts, and develop ideas over time. It’s also a community where curiosity and collaboration are more important than algorithms and likes. Whether you’re writing a story, designing a product, or just exploring your interests, we believe Are.na should help you think and discover in a way that feels natural.

Full application instructions



If you don’t already have an Are.na account, sign up here. Make a Closed or Private channel for your submission. The channel name is your project title.

Add the following as individual blocks:

Your preferred name or team name along with a 150-word project statement as a text block

At least one sketch or image block

A proposed timeline for completion as a text or image block

E-mail a link to the channel to info@are.na.