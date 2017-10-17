Dos de Maig Apartment / AMOO

+ 14

Architects AMOO

Location Barcelona, Spain

Archictects in Charge Aureli Mora, Omar Ornaque

Area 37.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Filippo Poli

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. 37m³ flat under the pretext 'maiden dwelling'. It could be for a couple with no children, but this is the order.

Located in the quiet Dos de Maig Passage besides the old Hospital de la Santa Creu i de Sant Pau, this block built in 1930 consists of two houses almost symmetrical per floor. The floor plan of the project, despite its small size, has two facades (NE-NO) and a little interior patio. We found a flat with 3 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a sink and a hall.

Working with the preexistence and requirements of the client, the false ceiling of wooden beam and ceramic vault is discovered, restoring it. We also level the forging of the pavement. Taking advantage of this operation, the tiles of hydraulic pavement are replaced, making small modifications of the existing combinations. Marble pieces fill the holes made by the demolition of the original partitions.

Of these partitions only one is preserved. This is the one that separates the bedroom from the rest, and around which is built the piece of furniture that integrates kitchen, dining room and living room. Shelves, cupboards and others are articulated around.

The patio totally absorbs the services (kitchen, toilet), which are expanded to make them compatible with contemporary uses and demands. Kitchen, toilet and bedroom are under the false ceiling line, while the continuous space of the hall, dining room and living room have the height of the beam filling.

Simple solutions as large sliding doors and mirrors have been used, optimal in these cases of reduced spaces.