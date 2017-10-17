World
Dos de Maig Apartment / AMOO

  • 15:00 - 17 October, 2017
Dos de Maig Apartment / AMOO
Dos de Maig Apartment / AMOO, © Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

© Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli + 14

  • Architects

    AMOO

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Archictects in Charge

    Aureli Mora, Omar Ornaque

  • Area

    37.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

From the architect. 37m³ flat under the pretext 'maiden dwelling'. It could be for a couple with no children, but this is the order.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Located in the quiet Dos de Maig Passage besides the old Hospital de la Santa Creu i de Sant Pau, this block built in 1930 consists of two houses almost symmetrical per floor. The floor plan of the project, despite its small size, has two facades (NE-NO) and a little interior patio. We found a flat with 3 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a sink and a hall.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Working with the preexistence and requirements of the client, the false ceiling of wooden beam and ceramic vault is discovered, restoring it. We also level the forging of the pavement. Taking advantage of this operation, the tiles of hydraulic pavement are replaced, making small modifications of the existing combinations. Marble pieces fill the holes made by the demolition of the original partitions.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Of these partitions only one is preserved. This is the one that separates the bedroom from the rest, and around which is built the piece of furniture that integrates kitchen, dining room and living room. Shelves, cupboards and others are articulated around.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

The patio totally absorbs the services (kitchen, toilet), which are expanded to make them compatible with contemporary uses and demands. Kitchen, toilet and bedroom are under the false ceiling line, while the continuous space of the hall, dining room and living room have the height of the beam filling.

Simple solutions as large sliding doors and mirrors have been used, optimal in these cases of reduced spaces.

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
