School Extension La Fontaine / LT2A

  • 05:00 - 8 October, 2017
School Extension La Fontaine / LT2A
School Extension La Fontaine / LT2A, © Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero

© Gilles Ribero © Gilles Ribero © Gilles Ribero © Gilles Ribero + 11

  • Architects

    LT2A

  • Location

    Loos, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Paul Emmanuel Lambert – Foucault Tiberghien

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero

From the architect. Inserted in a sensitive area occupied by long 1970s social housing blocks, the existing school distinguishes itself for its peripheral green fence, as if it is turning its back to the site. Our proposal is to start from the qualities of the existing, anchoring the new to its context in a clearer way.

© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero
Elevation/Section
Elevation/Section
© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero

The existing building is based on a very simple plan: the classrooms are positioned on two sides of a well exposed nave which serves as a common space for the users. At one end of the building two new rooms are added as an extrusion of the existing system. In the continuity of the nave, a new entrance is created together with a new façade, which is meant to become the new image of the school itself.

© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero

The wall extends to the edge of the plot in order to restrict views from the outside towards the classrooms.

© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero

Therefore, the façade creates a filter between the public space and the activities happening inside the school, allowing pedestrians to get a glimpse of the inner garden through the trellis panels or the small openings, but still protecting the children's activities inside.

© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Extension France
Cite: "School Extension La Fontaine / LT2A" 08 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880686/school-extension-la-fontaine-lt2a/>

