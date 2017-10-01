World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Classrooms
  4. Belgium
  5. LT2A
  6. 2017
  7. 10 New Classrooms - Marcinelle / LT2A

10 New Classrooms - Marcinelle / LT2A

  • 09:00 - 1 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
10 New Classrooms - Marcinelle / LT2A
Save this picture!
10 New Classrooms - Marcinelle / LT2A, © Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud

© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud © Utku Peli & Severin Malaud © Utku Peli & Severin Malaud © Utku Peli & Severin Malaud + 13

  • Architects

    LT2A

  • Location

    Marcinelle, Charleroi, Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Foucault Tiberghien, Paul Emmanuel Lambert

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
Save this picture!
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud

From the architect. The project consisted in the addition of ten new classrooms and services in an existing school composed of a dozen of pavilions. The new building was to be situated in an unbuilt orchard.

Save this picture!
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud

In order to satisfy two different needs, the program is split in two and positioned on different spots. The classrooms to one side and the toilet building block at the heart of the school, at an equal distance from all the other buildings on site. On the other hand, the position of the classrooms was also a result of different constraints: preservation of the existing trees / the green central garden / the best views and exposure to keep / respect of the neighbours / anticipation of the school’s future extension. Being the first of a series of developments, the project is considered to become part of a chain of pavilions which will occupy the rest of the site. Therefore, respecting the morphology and the features of the existing will allow the project to renew its own dimension as the additions are built.

Save this picture!
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud
© Utku Peli & Severin Malaud

It is also important to consider the financial aspect of this operation. In addition to the overall vision for the reorganization of the school, the difficult challenge was to propose spaces with quality using durable materials, keeping in mind what is used locally and respecting a budget of 1000€/m2

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Classrooms Belgium
Cite: "10 New Classrooms - Marcinelle / LT2A" 01 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880685/10-new-classrooms-marcinelle-lt2a/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »