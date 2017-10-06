Living Room for Farmer / SSA

+ 22

Architects SSA

Location Pocheon-si, South Korea

Architect in Charge Song Tae-Hwan

Area 108.93 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs kimjaekyeong

From the architect. Concept - The house for a farmer with cultivating ginseng is located in area surrounded by rice fields and natural lights as strong advantage for farmers. But, due to harsh environments in the winter, farmer needs the warmer house than general house and wants to see the natures anywhere. Not only he wants to encounter the natural lights in any space, but also be protected from weather, as like the loft that he always thinks it is the best of the building for him. Therefore, the house must become like a rock, withstanding from natural conditions.

Therefore, the house contains cross-shaped chamber to receive natural lights and to see nature toward any directions, finishing it by bricks. The motivation of chamber was the structure for cultivating the Ginseng. This wooden structure constructed with following site’s terrain is built with outside and inside for taking the light and blocking the light at night, linking the nature in any directions. Hence, it is important to get two characters to establish the chamber, such as its structure system and relationship with connecting nature. It helps the chamber to acquire the natural lights and to link with outside anywhere.

Technic - There are various examples of structural systems, it is important to build the structures with receiving natural lights and controlling rainwater structural system than constructing mega structure systems. To begin with, Lighting tube is undeniably important to house when people live in. the main method to construct the structure with attaining the lights is to insert the void in the house. Placing the light tubes provides inside of chamber to have nature’s views and natural lights. If it puts tubes into eastside of chamber, it offers house fresh lights in the morning and blocks the light in the evening naturally.

In addition, it is important to control rainwater for having comfortable areas. Basically, it makes drainage slope properly and decides whether to make natural slope and to use another structural materials such as, drainage pipes. However, I should build the house without any additional materials on facade, it must have the slope as 1/20 or 1/50, establishing water drips at end of roof necessarily. Therefore, it has not only the waterproof sheets in inner layer of structure, makes proper slope with external materials such as, Zinc. But also, it is important to make detail that puts the roof’s materials into gap space of bricklaying...