  7. Lofts at Mayo Park / Snow Kreilich Architects

Lofts at Mayo Park / Snow Kreilich Architects

  • 13:00 - 30 September, 2017
Lofts at Mayo Park / Snow Kreilich Architects
Lofts at Mayo Park / Snow Kreilich Architects, © Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

© Corey Gaffer © Joshua Becker © Corey Gaffer © Corey Gaffer

  • Structural

    Meyer Borgman Johnson

  • Landscape

    Coen+Partners

  • Civil Engineering

    Pierce Pini + Associates

  • Mechanical, Plumbing, Fire Protection

    J-Berd Mechanical Contractors

  • Electrical

    Berd Electric

  • General Contractor

    Welsh Construction
    More Specs Less Specs
© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

From the architect. Located at the intersection of the Rochester, MN downtown core and a neighborhood of single-family homes, as well as being adjacent to the Zumbro River and Mayo Memorial Park, this multifamily project with 29 apartments and underground parking needed to resolve the varied conditions and scales of its context.

© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

The project is the first building in the neighborhood to embrace the riverfront and thus has two front doors, providing residents access to both the riverfront and residential neighborhood. The hope is for this project to become a catalyst and inspiration for future projects to re-embrace the riverfront.

© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

Each elevation takes a slightly different approach to the contextual response. The neighborhood facade has recessed balconies and private patios at the grade that open up directly to the sidewalk, breaking down the scale of the apartment building and relating directly to the single-family residences. On the river facade, projecting balconies provide panoramic views of the river and downtown while animating the riverfront façade. Gardens, bike storage, and pet wash stations are all accessed off the riverfront creating an inviting presence along the river.

© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

Along the park edge, the partially below-grade lower level acts as a plinth, extending beyond the levels above to create an outdoor patio or “front-porch” with views of the park, river, and downtown. A large setback to the north creates a community stairway and garden, providing the neighborhood direct access to the riverfront.

© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer

Another key design element is the planning strategy and the placement of common spaces and entrances. The main entrance and common spaces, including a lobby and an outdoor patio, are placed adjacent to Mayo Memorial Park, providing expansive views of the park, the river, and downtown. Floor-to-ceiling glass in the lobby maximizes this visual connection.

© Corey Gaffer
© Corey Gaffer
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Joshua Becker
© Joshua Becker

Common residential materials were selected help integrate the project into the surrounding neighborhood of single-family homes. The upper levels are clad in a smooth-finished white stucco, while stained cedar is strategically placed where tenants interact with the building exterior: entries, balconies, and windows. The lower level plinth is clad in a light burnished block.

Courtesy of Snow Kreilich Architects
Courtesy of Snow Kreilich Architects
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "Lofts at Mayo Park / Snow Kreilich Architects" 30 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880675/lofts-at-mayo-park-snow-kreilich-architects/>

