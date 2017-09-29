Caruso St. John to Transform the British Pavilion Into a Politically Charged Meeting Space at 2018 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! The shipwreck in Act I, Scene 1 in a 1797 engraving by Benjamin Smith after a painting by George Romney. Via Wikimedia Commons licensed under CC0 1.0 (Public Domain). Image © Benjamin Smith

The British Council have revealed Island as the theme of the British Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. In the exhibition, Adam Caruso, Peter St. John (Caruso St. John), and Marcus Taylor will engage "with current political themes," and was submitted by means of an open call with reference to Shakespeare’s The Tempest:

Be not afeard; the isle is full of noises; Sounds and sweet airs, that give delight and hurt not.

Save this picture! Marcus Taylor, Adam Caruso, Peter St. John. Image © Marcus Taylor

Caruso St. John, based in London and Zurich, was founded in 1990. They have collaborated with Marcus Taylor on several projects, including a joint proposal for the UK Holocaust Memorial. “In the year before Brexit," St. John comments, "we plan to transform the building into a generous public space that can be a popular meeting point within the gardens of the Biennale.” For Sarah Mann, Director of Architecture Design Fashion at the British Council, "the uncertainties that exist in today’s world give the British Pavilion a new imperative, and Island promises to be a thought-provoking installation."