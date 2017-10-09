Public Library & Indoor Recreational Centre / P&T Architects and Engineers

+ 31

Project Team Daphne Li, Bon Tsang, Cindy Chan, Florence Chan, Leo Fung, Jim Cho, June Hui, Vivian Tsang, Cherry Chin, Esther Ma

Structural Engineer P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

Mechanical Engineer J. Roger Preston Ltd

Interior Architect P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

Landscape Architect Team 73 HK Ltd

Main Contractor Unistress Building Construction Ltd

Facade Contractor KPa Engineering Ltd

Cost Consultant Northcroft HK Ltd

Client Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) HK

Site 6800 sqm

CFA 15585 sqm

Height 5 storey, 35.3m More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located along the main pedestrian promenade connecting cultural and educational facilities with Yuen Long Park and surrounded by residential developments, the new building is conceived to be of complementary nature - yet, a contribution of stimulating contemporary civic architecture with a distinguished new silhouette and a landmark in the neighborhood.

Yuen Long District Library and Indoor Recreation Center combines 2 floors of children's and adult lending library with 2 floors of indoor recreational facilities like table tennis, gym, multi-functional fitness rooms, and a double basketball and badminton sports hall. With 1500 seats for spectators it can host city wide tournaments. These rather contradictory functions are separated by a book reserve storage facility on the intermediate floor.

The design has given particular consideration to the impact the new building has on its residential neighborhood most closely abutting the site. The building's curvature and vertical differentiation softens the bulk of its considerable presence and the elliptical shape allows for continued view corridors for the residential buildings and excellent conditions for ventilation.

The precise placement on site, the cantilevers, the tilt and orientation of the building tiers, the entrances and internal circulation allow to radiate the internal functions outward and engage with the tree lined generous entrance plaza. Foyers and study halls interact visually with the surroundings in reciprocal ways. It is a joy to see how immediately the building has been adopted after its opening and how it has instantly become a vibrant meeting place.

Giving further expression to the forward skew of each elliptical tier and their disposition towards one another, the exterior is clad in an elegant vertical pinstripe clothing of standing seam insulated metal wall cladding. Two color tones of Zinc and Titanium Silver reflect the bustling public life within the plaza and the sky itself, thus creating a dynamic play of movement and light.