Public Library & Indoor Recreational Centre / P&T Architects and Engineers

  • 20:00 - 9 October, 2017
Public Library & Indoor Recreational Centre / P&T Architects and Engineers
Public Library & Indoor Recreational Centre / P&T Architects and Engineers, © P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd © P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd © P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd © P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd + 31

  • Architects

    P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

  • Location

    Area 3, Yuen Long, Hong Kong

  • Design Director

    Bing Kwan

  • Design Associate

    Edgar E. Cozzio

  • Design Team

    Jenny Lau, Patrick Ng, Kah Wong, Eric Lo, Alvin Shiu, Khachornsak Tuntisook, Gali Wong, Lu Yuan

  • Project Director

    Esther Chow

  • Project Associate

    Sam Shyan Yee

  • Area

    14945.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

  • Project Team

    Daphne Li, Bon Tsang, Cindy Chan, Florence Chan, Leo Fung, Jim Cho, June Hui, Vivian Tsang, Cherry Chin, Esther Ma

  • Structural Engineer

    P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

  • Mechanical Engineer

    J. Roger Preston Ltd

  • Interior Architect

    P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

  • Landscape Architect

    Team 73 HK Ltd

  • Main Contractor

    Unistress Building Construction Ltd

  • Facade Contractor

    KPa Engineering Ltd

  • Cost Consultant

    Northcroft HK Ltd

  • Client

    Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) HK

  • Site

    6800 sqm

  • CFA

    15585 sqm

  • Height

    5 storey, 35.3m
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

From the architect. Located along the main pedestrian promenade connecting cultural and educational facilities with Yuen Long Park and surrounded by residential developments, the new building is conceived to be of complementary nature - yet, a contribution of stimulating contemporary civic architecture with a distinguished new silhouette and a landmark in the neighborhood.

© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

Yuen Long District Library and Indoor Recreation Center combines 2 floors of children's and adult lending library with 2 floors of indoor recreational facilities like table tennis, gym, multi-functional fitness rooms, and a double basketball and badminton sports hall. With 1500 seats for spectators it can host city wide tournaments. These rather contradictory functions are separated by a book reserve storage facility on the intermediate floor. 

© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

The design has given particular consideration to the impact the new building has on its residential neighborhood most closely abutting the site. The building's curvature and vertical differentiation softens the bulk of its considerable presence and the elliptical shape allows for continued view corridors for the residential buildings and excellent conditions for ventilation.

© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

The precise placement on site, the cantilevers, the tilt and orientation of the building tiers, the entrances and internal circulation allow to radiate the internal functions outward and engage with the tree lined generous entrance plaza. Foyers and study halls interact visually with the surroundings in reciprocal ways. It is a joy to see how immediately the building has been adopted after its opening and how it has instantly become a vibrant meeting place. 

© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd

Giving further expression to the forward skew of each elliptical tier and their disposition towards one another, the exterior is clad in an elegant vertical pinstripe clothing of standing seam insulated metal wall cladding. Two color tones of Zinc and Titanium Silver reflect the bustling public life within the plaza and the sky itself, thus creating a dynamic play of movement and light.

© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
© P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd
Cite: "Public Library & Indoor Recreational Centre / P&T Architects and Engineers" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880646/public-library-and-indoor-recreational-centre-p-and-t-architects-and-engineers/>

