BIG's LEGO House Makes Its Grand Debut in Denmark

Save this picture! Exterior View. Image Courtesy of LEGO

The BIG-designed, 12,000-square-meter LEGO visitor experience center known as the ‘LEGO House’ has officially opened to the public, inviting people of all ages to learn more about the ubiquitous plastic brick and practice their creativity and problem-solving skills through play.

“It has been a dream for me for many years to create a place that will give our visitors the ultimate LEGO experience. With LEGO House, we celebrate creativity and the strength of learning through play. When they play, children learn the basic skills that they need, such as creativity, collaboration and problem-solving abilities,” said former president and CEO of LEGO, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen.

Save this picture! The "Tree of Creativity," one of the largest LEGO model ever constructed. Image Courtesy of LEGO

“At the heart of all LEGO experiences – from the boxes of LEGO bricks that children have at home to this fantastic LEGO House that we are celebrating today – is the unique and timeless LEGO brick. With LEGO bricks, you can express yourself creatively and make anything imaginable. The possibilities are endless, and nowhere else in the world can you experience it in the same way as in LEGO House.”

Save this picture! Green Zone - The "World Explorer" . Image Courtesy of LEGO

Save this picture! LEGO Dinosaurs in the "Masterpiece Gallery". Image Courtesy of LEGO

Located on the company’s main campus in Billund, Denmark, the building takes the form of a stack of 21 supersized blocks, capped on the top with a scaled-up version of the 2x4 LEGO brick, with skylights located within its studs. Inside, the program is split into four experience zones, each color-coordinated to symbolize an aspect of play and learning: Red areas are for creative skills, blue for cognitive skills, green for social skills and yellow for emotional skills.

Save this picture! Red Zone - "Waterfall". Image Courtesy of LEGO

Save this picture! Aerial View. Image Courtesy of LEGO

“All activities in the house are related to our LEGO philosophy that learning through play promotes innovation and creativity,” commented Jesper Vilstrup, LEGO House CEO. “Play runs through the LEGO Group’s DNA, and it is really brought to life in LEGO House. Everything from experience zones and outdoor areas to our restaurant concepts is based on play and creativity, so no matter what you do in LEGO House, it will have something to do with playing.”

In addition to the experience areas, the building also houses three restaurants, a LEGO Store, a conference center and a 2,000-square-meter public space known as the LEGO Square.

