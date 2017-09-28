2017 LEAF Award Winners Announced

Arena International and pioneering technology leader ABB have announced the winners of the 2017 ABB LEAF Awards, celebrating the “projects and personalities that have made the biggest impact upon our built environment, and the international design community, over the last 12 months and beyond.”

This year, awards were given out across 19 categories dedicated to various aspects of building, including best façade design, best future building, and public building of the year, as well as a lifetime achievement award, this year given to Sir Peter Cook.

“To be given a Lifetime award by the ABB Leaf organisation is serious stuff,” said Cook. “It makes me look again at my work and realise that - since it is being taken seriously - I should reiterate again and again its espousal of the experimental, the investigatory and - sometimes- the audacious in architecture. Even at the age of 80 I regard my next building as potentially my best, my next book as my most readable and my next lecture as my naughtiest. I feel truly honoured.”

Projects were judged by an all-star jury panel including

Alan Crawford, the Crawford Partnership

Andrew Bromberg at AEDAS

Firas Hnoosh, Perkins+Will

Kai-Uwe Bergmann, BIG

Michael Clark, AEDAS

Michele Pasca di Magliano, Zaha Hadid Architects

Paolo Rossi, SOM

Theo Nicolaou, Areen Design

Vanessa Brady OBE, SBID president

and Viviana Muscettola, Zaha Hadid Architects.

Overall Winner

The Residences of 488 University Ave, Toronto, Canada / II BY IV DESIGN

Lifetime Achievement of the Year

Sir Peter Cook

Developer and Development Project of the Year

A multigenerational space, Olemps, France / CoCo Architecture,

Best Façade Design and Engineering of the Year – Sponsored by INOX Color

National Museum of Qatar, Doha, Qatar / ASTAD (with Ateliers Jean Nouvel)

Urban Design of the Year

Hamamyolu Urban Deck, Eskişehir, Turkey / Yazgan Design Architecture Ltd Co

Best Future Building of the Year (Under Construction)

Dallara Motorsport Academy, Parma, Italy / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

Best Future Building of the Year (Drawing Board)

Chengdu City Music Hall, Chengdu, China / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas

Best Sustainable Development of the Year (Future)

Extension of the Family House, Bratislava, Slovakia / Cerno+Architekten

Best Sustainable Development of the Year (Completed)

German School Madrid, Madrid, Spain / GRUENTUCH ERNST ARCHITEKTEN

Public Building of the Year

Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre, Kuwait City, Kuwait / SSH

Refurbishment of the Year

Beyazıt State Library, Istanbul, Turkey / Tabanlioglu Architects - Melkan Gursel & Murat Tabanlioglu

Hospitality Building of the Year (Future)

Tetusa Oasis Resort, Cesme, Turkey / ENOTA

Hospitality Building of the Year (Completed)

Vommuli Island, Maldives / WOW ARCHITECTS | WARNER WONG DESIGN

Commercial Building of the Year Award

Factory in the Forest, Penang, Malaysia / Design Unit

Interior Design Award (Future) – Sponsored by Axolight

The Residences of 488 University Ave, Toronto, Canada / II BY IV DESIGN

Interior Design Award (Completed) – Sponsored by Axolight

XIV Toba Bettei, Toba-shi Mie Prefecture, Japan / Nikken Space Design

Residential Building of the Year (Multiple Occupancy)

Ishatvam 9, Ranchi, India / Sanjay Puri Architects

Residential Building of the Year (Single Occupancy)

Jungle House, Sǎo Paulo, Brazil / Studio MK27

Mixed-Use Building of the Year

City of the Sun, Rome, Italy / Labics & 3TI PROGETTI

Learn more about the ABB LEAF Awards and see all the shortlisted projects, here.