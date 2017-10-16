World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Taiwan
  5. J.R Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Triangular Sky Cafe / J.R Architects

The Triangular Sky Cafe / J.R Architects

  • 19:00 - 16 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Triangular Sky Cafe / J.R Architects
Save this picture!
The Triangular Sky Cafe / J.R Architects, © Tsao Yu-Chen
© Tsao Yu-Chen

© Tsao Yu-Chen © Tsao Yu-Chen © Tsao Yu-Chen © Tsao Yu-Chen + 30

  • Architects

    J.R Architects

  • Location

    Tainan, Taiwan

  • Lead Architect

    Huang Cho-Jen

  • Design Team

    Yang Tzu-Yin, Chiu Ying-Chang

  • Client

    ARA Café

  • Area

    60.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tsao Yu-Chen, Megan Yu
Save this picture!
© Tsao Yu-Chen
© Tsao Yu-Chen

From the architect. The project is located in a corner of an intersection next to a park of the residential area in Tainan City. The program is set to be a café for the local community. Aside from the dine-in service, this café also provides a unique scooter drive-through service around its exterior space to accommodate the large scooter-commuting consumers in Taiwan, so that they can directly order and take out without parking. 

Save this picture!
© Tsao Yu-Chen
© Tsao Yu-Chen

The composition of the project is formed by three twenty-foot-long containers that create a triangular loop, which connects all the programs together, including an office, a counter bar, and a dining area. The design team not only retained the original texture and materiality of the industrial containers, but also established the relationship and interface between the architectural intervention and urban environment with large windows, expanded meshes, and semi-translucent polycarbonate board material. The containers then resemble as boxes that provoke elegant lifestyle, and represent tranquility in the city as giant white lego blocks.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tsao Yu-Chen
© Tsao Yu-Chen
Save this picture!
Section
Section

In order to control the budget, the design team considered both the interior and exteriorholistically with materiality. For example, the white steel sheet was folded as a continuousbar table to reduce the sense of oppression inside the container, so that the furniture is likea floating paper within the limited space. Furthermore, the perimeter of the café and drive-through path had been re-established by gravel material. These gravels had been heaped and shaped into curved and undulated pattern as the landscape concept that spreads and merges into the triangular courtyard. People who visit this space get to relax and enjoy the scenery where a tree is planted. Meanwhile, the triangular blue sky framed by the containers allows the visitors to temporarily escape from the city`s hustle and bustle.

Save this picture!
© Tsao Yu-Chen
© Tsao Yu-Chen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Taiwan
Cite: "The Triangular Sky Cafe / J.R Architects" 16 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880605/the-triangular-sky-jr-architects/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tsao Yu-Chen

三角形的天空 / 丁尺建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »