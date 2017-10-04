World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Mexico
  5. P11 ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2017
  7. Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS

Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS
Save this picture!
Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS, © Eduardo Calvo
© Eduardo Calvo

© Eduardo Calvo © Eduardo Calvo © Eduardo Calvo © Eduardo Calvo + 24

  • Architects

    P11 ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico

  • Architect in charge

    Arturo Carrillo Ponce

  • Collaborators

    Alfonso Rosado, Georgette Seguí, Manuel Tello

  • Area

    1130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Eduardo Calvo
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo
© Eduardo Calvo

From the architect. Salvatierra 150 is a multifamily housing project, located north of the city of Mérida in the state of Yucatan, in a triangular ground of 68.50 meters in front, which houses 13 housing units interconnected spatially in the set.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo
© Eduardo Calvo

The project starts from the study of the spatiality and shape of the terrain, resulting in an axial scheme, where the elements are ordered from a vertical axis, horizontal or as in this case, both. These are organized from a series of blind walls, which are rotating, as a response to a corner work, sunning and ventilation, generating two facades that change as they go around the building and together with the generated rhythms of spans and massifs, give dynamism, movement and character to the building.

Save this picture!
Planta Baja
Planta Baja

The complex consists of a perfectly marked access from a set of heights and materials that leads to a central distributor element, which generates a path of lights, shadows and vegetation, culminating in the different housing models, these respond to the restrictions and regulations regarding the land, as well as the current supply and demand of real estate, creating a wider portfolio of potential clients.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo
© Eduardo Calvo

The project was built with the traditional system. The exterior walls are completely covered with a mixture of concrete and water of chukum (tree endemic to the region), a characteristic feature of the area, with no maintenance and strong Yucatecan identity, which is a highly sustainable material. Another very important characteristic that is observed in the building are the different heights in walls that is given as a consequence of a deep respect to the urban image as well as to the adjoining rooms and houses that surround the property, endowing with this gesture of wealth perspective to the city and privacy to both the users and the neighbors of the area.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo
© Eduardo Calvo

The permeability is another of the characteristics that can be observed in the project through the treatment of balconies, which, being constituted by a series of semitransparent elements, create a correlation with the city, contributing to the desired urban plans, since this building-city relationship has a beneficial effect on insecurity rates.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo
© Eduardo Calvo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Mexico
Cite: "Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS" [SALVATIERRA 150 / P11 ARQUITECTOS] 04 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880603/salvatierra-150-building-p11-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »