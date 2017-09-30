World
  7. Centre Le Lac - Cultural and Social Center / Philippe Gibert Architecte

Centre Le Lac - Cultural and Social Center / Philippe Gibert Architecte

  • 09:00 - 30 September, 2017
Centre Le Lac - Cultural and Social Center / Philippe Gibert Architecte
Centre Le Lac - Cultural and Social Center / Philippe Gibert Architecte, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia + 19

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Centrality and Visibility
« Le Lac » center offers a new centrality in the area. By its shape and materiality the building stands out from the surrounding buildings straight shapes, and it makes it an identifiable meeting place.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Context Plan
Context Plan
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The site is changing, so we chose a sculptural building. The building envelope is made of perforated or solid clothing and this material is also on the roof, « the fifth façade ». Le Lac center regroups different poles, which can also work autonomously.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The hall is visible from the street and is a meeting and animation place, it's a fully clear area, open to the esplanade. It benefits from natural light and high ceiling and distributes every pole.It's an attractive and user-friendly place with several activities (exhibition, information, cafeteria, choir, and cybercafé).

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The center has become a central place for local residents, who meet up over a cup of coffee in the hall. Children go there to play on the esplanade, to do some activities in the center or to share an afternoon snack, it's an intergenerational, cultural and educational place.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Cite: "Centre Le Lac - Cultural and Social Center / Philippe Gibert Architecte" 30 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880586/centre-le-lac-cultural-and-social-center-philippe-gibert-architecte/>

