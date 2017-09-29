Kartasan House / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

+ 31

From the architect. The original building consisted of two floors and an attic, plus a courtyard that is separated from the street by a garden wall. The inner structure of the house was in a poor condition and the rooms were too small, so it was decided to keep only the facade and build a complete new structure in the house.

Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle

An oak tree trunk was placed as new support structure in the middle of the pentagonal plan. The new upper floors were hung in a spiral movement between the existing exterior walls and this central support. This led to an open interior space without interior walls in the living areas. The tree was a logical and affordable solution, and it immediately gave the right atmosphere to the new home. The bathroom, kitchen, entrance and storage / laundry room were compiled in a vertical volume.

The ground floor is used as a studio by the owner, who is an artist, and the higher you go in the home, the more private the spaces becom. The bedrooms are located in the attic.

The existing facade was restored back to its original state, and the roof was replaced. This created a small viewing deck, overlooking the park in front of the house.

Because the new floors were randomly positioned according to the existing windows, exciting vistas and lighting conditions were created. In the dining room on the first floor a large window towards the courtyard was added.