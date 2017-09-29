Mediterranean Villa / Architectural office TOBIS-inzenjering

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

+ 46

Architects Architectural office TOBIS-inzenjering

Location Pula, Croatia

Lead Architects Natasa Jozipovic

Area 328.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

From the architect. Croatia-based architecture studio TOBIS Engineering recently finished Villa Martinuzzi, a gorgeous Mediterranean villa located in Pula, Croatia.The house was dating back to 1890.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

New owner had one simple request for his villa, with not so simple detail; a living space that is combination of traditional and modern, but designed without forcing this popular “let’s build old” style.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

Ground floor with 45 cm thick stone walls was imagined as a traditional base for the contemporary first floor. Ground floor features modern kitchen, original staircase, bathroom, bedroom and living room with the dining room. Part of the slanted roof is covered in glass, letting the daylight pass through the roof and glass hallway floor on the upper level all the way to the ground floor. Upper floor features two bathrooms and three bedrooms.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architectural office TOBIS -inzenjering

The façade panels are of different formats, arranged in irregular raster. In the end everything became whole, both old and new, and stone and glass, and black floors and stone walls.