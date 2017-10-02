26 Handy Architecture Cheat Sheets

If you find yourself always looking up the same information, or if you're just starting out and you need to have the basics handy, this post is for you. There are hundreds of these helpful guides floating around on Pinterest—and if you want to venture further into interior design or more towards engineering, you're covered! We selected the best and most useful architecture and interior design infographics so that your next project is on point.
Lineweights for Landscape Architecture
AutoCAD vs Revit
Adobe Illustrator Pathfinder
Adobe Suite Guide
Illustrator Shortcuts
Photoshop Shortcuts
Paint Colors for Rooms
Stair Formulas
Green Materials
Tree Forms
Types of House Plants
Roofing 101
Window Types
Roof Types
Home Flooring Types
Bathroom Layout Guide
Home Styles
Causes of Construction Project Delays
Lighting Guide
Kitchen Remodeling Tips
Kitchen Layout Guide
Desk and Workspace Tips
Auditorium Seating Chart Guide
Garden Planner
Camera Shooting Modes
Google Search Operators