World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 26 Handy Architecture Cheat Sheets

26 Handy Architecture Cheat Sheets

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
26 Handy Architecture Cheat Sheets
Save this picture!
26 Handy Architecture Cheat Sheets

If you find yourself always looking up the same information, or if you're just starting out and you need to have the basics handy, this post is for you. There are hundreds of these helpful guides floating around on Pinterest—and if you want to venture further into interior design or more towards engineering, you're covered! We selected the best and most useful architecture and interior design infographics so that your next project is on point.

Lineweights for Landscape Architecture

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.papergardenworkshop.com/blog/2014/9/6/line-weights-on-landscape-plans'>www.lisaorgler.com / via Pinterest</a>
www.lisaorgler.com / via Pinterest

AutoCAD vs Revit

Save this picture!
<a href='https://i.pinimg.com/originals/1f/97/b0/1f97b0264c68e3229212c1472291eb1e.png'> Progress Academy / via Pinterest</a>
Progress Academy / via Pinterest

Adobe Illustrator Pathfinder

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.melissacarterdesign.com/how-to-use-the-pathfinder-palette-in-adobe-illustrator/'> www.melissacarterdesign.com / via Pinterest</a>
www.melissacarterdesign.com / via Pinterest

Adobe Suite Guide

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.835creative.com/blog/2015/11/16/when-should-i-use-photoshop-illustrator-or-indesign-an-adobe-creative-cloud-rulebook'> 835 Creative / via Pinterest</a>
835 Creative / via Pinterest

Illustrator Shortcuts

Save this picture!
<a href='https://edex.adobe.com/resource/9-1bc6-5/'> edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest</a> <a href='http://'>undefined</a> <a href='https://edex.adobe.com/resource/9-1bc6-5/'> edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest</a>
edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest undefined edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest

Photoshop Shortcuts

Save this picture!
<a href='https://i.pinimg.com/originals/af/ee/45/afee4575a41ceef6a300adb8694ff5ca.jpg'> edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest</a>
edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest

Paint Colors for Rooms

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/decorating/decorating-tips-techniques/choosing-paint-color'> Real Simple / via Pinterest</a>
Real Simple / via Pinterest

Stair Formulas

Save this picture!
<a href='http://www.finehomebuilding.com/2005/04/01/framing-a-staircase'> www.finehomebuilding.com / via Pinterest</a>
www.finehomebuilding.com / via Pinterest

Green Materials

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.fix.com/blog/build-a-sustainable-house/'> Fix.com / via Pinterest</a>
Fix.com / via Pinterest

Tree Forms

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.pinterest.com/pin/116319602857834009/'> via Pinterest</a>
via Pinterest

Types of House Plants

Save this picture!
<a href='https://extension.illinois.edu/houseplants/'> University of Illinois Extension / via Pinterest</a>
University of Illinois Extension / via Pinterest

Roofing 101

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.pinterest.com/pin/116319602857833230/'> Home & Land / via Pinterest</a>
Home & Land / via Pinterest

Window Types

Save this picture!
<a href='http://www.nuvuewindow.com/window-styles.shtml> Wholesale Window Warehouse / via Pinterest</a>

Roof Types

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.homestratosphere.com/home-roof-designs/'> Home Stratosphere / via Pinterest</a>
Home Stratosphere / via Pinterest

Home Flooring Types

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.835creative.com/blog/2015/11/16/when-should-i-use-photoshop-illustrator-or-indesign-an-adobe-creative-cloud-rulebook'> 835 Creative / via Pinterest</a>
835 Creative / via Pinterest

Bathroom Layout Guide

Save this picture!
<a href='https://tilebar.com/'> www.tilebar.com / via Pinterest</a>
www.tilebar.com / via Pinterest

Home Styles

Save this picture!
<a href='http://frontdoor.furniturerow.com/uncategorized/iconic-home-styles#.Wc1HytOGMWo'> The Front Door / via Pinterest</a>
The Front Door / via Pinterest

Causes of Construction Project Delays

Save this picture!
<a href='https://edex.adobe.com/resource/9-1bc6-5/'> edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest</a>
edex.adobe.com / via Pinterest

Lighting Guide

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.pinterest.com/pin/116319602857833778/'> FurnishedUp / via Pinterest</a>
FurnishedUp / via Pinterest

Kitchen Remodeling Tips

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.consolidatedfoodservice.com/'> Consolidated Food Service / via Pinterest</a>
Consolidated Food Service / via Pinterest

Kitchen Layout Guide

Save this picture!
<a href='https://visual.ly/community/infographic/home/kitchen-layout-guide'> www.kitchencabinetkings.com / via Pinterest</a>
www.kitchencabinetkings.com / via Pinterest

Desk and Workspace Tips

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.wrike.com/blog/create-perfect-remote-work-environment-infographic/'> Wrike / via Pinterest</a>
Wrike / via Pinterest

Auditorium Seating Chart Guide

Save this picture!
<a href='http://www.theatresolutions.net/auditorium-seating-layout/'> www.theatresolutions.net / via Pinterest</a>
www.theatresolutions.net / via Pinterest

Garden Planner

Save this picture!
<a href='http://www.plantandplate.com/printable-square-foot-gardening-cheat-sheets/'> Plant and Plate / via Pinterest</a>
Plant and Plate / via Pinterest

Camera Shooting Modes

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.fix.com/blog/build-a-sustainable-house/'> Fix.com / via Pinterest</a>
Fix.com / via Pinterest

Google Search Operators

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.wpromote.com/blog/google-operators-infographic/'> Wpromote / via Pinterest</a>
Wpromote / via Pinterest
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Infographics
Cite: Becky Quintal. "26 Handy Architecture Cheat Sheets" 02 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880543/26-handy-architecture-cheat-sheets/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »