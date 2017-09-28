World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 7A Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. BDHOUSE / 7A Architecture Studio

BDHOUSE / 7A Architecture Studio

  • 00:00 - 28 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BDHOUSE / 7A Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
BDHOUSE / 7A Architecture Studio, © Hoang Dung Nguyen
© Hoang Dung Nguyen

© Hoang Dung Nguyen © Hoang Dung Nguyen © Hoang Dung Nguyen © Hoang Dung Nguyen + 16

Save this picture!
© Hoang Dung Nguyen
© Hoang Dung Nguyen

From the architect. BDHOUSE is a project in Lai Thieu Ward, Binh Duong Province. As many other industrial zones in Vietnam, Binh Duong Province is under great pressure of housing demand for low and medium income workers. With the traditional way of building, a normal worker would have to save money for many years in order to cover the cost of his home, which leads to life-long financial burdens.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Dung Nguyen
© Hoang Dung Nguyen

The land is located in a low-rise residential zone with messy construction and incomplete infrastructure currently. This land is nearly hidden all four sides. People around this area mainly work in factories and live in small rented rooms lacking in space. The purpose of building this house is to serve the living needs of a small family of two adults and two children, with a construction cost of about $20,000USD.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The architect and the house owner have been agreed with the solution for the home with simplified decorative details and utilized natural surface of materials, along with reasonable consideration for just sufficient area of each small space in the house. The main bearing structure of the house is reinforced concrete. Formwork of the concrete floor is reused to make roofing sheet. Un-fired bricks are used to cover the building, which contributes to reducing radiation from the Sun during the day, helping to make the house cooler.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Dung Nguyen
© Hoang Dung Nguyen

The house is designed and built to serve the family well within 15 to 20 years before their children grow up and their needs change. The biggest difficulty encountered when building this house is the waterproofing treatment for the cover in the rough form of the house. So that it can withstand hot and humid weather in Vietnam. At the same time, new construction methods also make it difficult for local workers who are familiar with traditional construction methods. This leads to longer project completion time than expected.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Dung Nguyen
© Hoang Dung Nguyen
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "BDHOUSE / 7A Architecture Studio" 28 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880468/bdhouse-7a-architecture-studio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »