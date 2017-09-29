World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Denmark
  5. CEBRA
  6. 2017
  7. Odder Kommune School / CEBRA

Odder Kommune School / CEBRA

  • 03:00 - 29 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Odder Kommune School / CEBRA
Save this picture!
Odder Kommune School / CEBRA, © Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 19

  • Architects

    CEBRA

  • Location

    Skovvej, 8300 Odder, Denmark

  • Area

    9300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adam Mørk

  • Landscape

    CEBRA

  • Signposting/Graphics

    CEBRA

  • Turn-key contracter

    MT Højgaard

  • Engineer

    MT Højgaard

  • Property Management

    DEAS
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

From the architect. Skovbakken is a primary school for 650 students. The new building replaces an existing school and is in its scale, its architectonic expression and in its materials inspired by its surroundings: the neighbourhood and the public forest. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

“The school is designed as a two-storey building inspired by the existing context. We decided to use pitched roofs and a human scale that ensures identification for the students and the inhabitants in Odder”, explains founding partner at CEBRA, Carsten Primdahl. He continues: “We have preserved as many of the original trees as possible as they convey a soft transition to the green surroundings. The few trees we had to cut down have been reused in the interior as furnishings. In addition, wooden sections accentuate all entrances and in the interior the striking staircase is also made of wood. In this way the physical contact with the architecture is communicated through the pleasant and stimulating material - wood", concludes Carsten Primdahl.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

The experience of a welcoming school is emphasised in the school's layout as three structures which are oriented towards a central atrium, opening up to the surroundings and establishing many diverse and interesting landscaping and building spaces, both in the exterior and in the interior.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Focus On Exercise
The school has a special focus on exercise as a natural part of daily life. Thus, for example, the fire access routes in the common areas are designed as tracks for exercise, in each classroom there is an area designed specifically for physical activity and the school's multi-gym is directly linked to the school's common room, allowing the gym to be used as an active play and movement area during breaks.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Denmark
Cite: "Odder Kommune School / CEBRA" 29 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880466/odder-kommune-school-cebra/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »