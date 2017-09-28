Dog Salon Rappa / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

+ 13

Architects Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Location Osaka, Kashiba, Nara Prefecture 639-0251, Japan

Architect in Charge Hidenori Tsuboi

Area 61.75 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Daisuke Shima

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. This dog salon is located for a main road of Kashiba city in Nara prefecture where has some supermarkets and shops around.

This plan has been proceeded as a safety first for our customer’s family and have them pleasure and comfy.

There used to be in used for office building with “Piloti” that was designed for a car parking, therefore it had approximately 1.2m differences of elevations in both the inside of building and the approach.

The requirements for the planning that eliminate any accident due to falling, thus we planned to remove the existing staircases from in both the building and the approach to have steps with gentle slope (dog steps) that little puppies should be able to go up and down.

We have adopted zigzag path for the approach and having set a reception counter in the center of the salon which makes enough space to have the dog steps for some places of the salon. The dog steps have aimed as a safety feature and make rhythmic atmosphere. We hope that you and your puppies will be enjoy here.