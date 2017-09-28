World
  7. Dog Salon Rappa / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

  • 19:00 - 28 September, 2017
Dog Salon Rappa / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects, © Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

© Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima + 13

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

From the architect. This dog salon is located for a main road of Kashiba city in Nara prefecture where has some supermarkets and shops around.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

This plan has been proceeded as a safety first for our customer’s family and have them pleasure and comfy.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

There used to be in used for office building with “Piloti” that was designed for a car parking, therefore it had approximately 1.2m differences of elevations in both the inside of building and the approach.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The requirements for the planning that eliminate any accident due to falling, thus we planned to remove the existing staircases from in both the building and the approach to have steps with gentle slope (dog steps) that little puppies should be able to go up and down.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

We have adopted zigzag path for the approach and having set a reception counter in the center of the salon which makes enough space to have the dog steps for some places of the salon. The dog steps have aimed as a safety feature and make rhythmic atmosphere. We hope that you and your puppies will be enjoy here.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Veterinary Japan
Cite: "Dog Salon Rappa / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects" 28 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880463/dog-salon-rappa-hidenori-tsuboi-architects/>

