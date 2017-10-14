Aseptic Office and Lab / AUM architecture

+ 25

From the architect. Located in Limonest the ASEPTIC PROCESS EQUIPMENT building takes place in a setting privileged by its landscape. Aseptic commissioned the studio in 2010 for the design of an office building, sterile laboratories and storage facilities. The Client's wish was to have a minimalist and environment-friendly construction made with durable materials. The project we have proposed is composed of 2 adjoining buildings.

The first is made of white concrete, which includes the offices, and the second is made of black concrete, in which the clean rooms and stocks are located. The entrance is through a fault between these two buildings.

The Office Building

The “white” building, being the showcase of the company, is fitted with a glass skin on its entire east elevation. It is made of a white raw concrete shell with the exception of the roof which is in metal decked slab. The reason for this mixed structure is to be able to keep a maximum of finesse of the shell and at the same time be able to incorporate into its thickness the sun blinds. This would not have been possible with a concrete slab. The lower concrete slab takes a plunge to ensure the height variety necessary to the different types of functions on the inside. Thus the east façade results in a rectilinear and elongated shell made up of 2 canopies framing a wide glass strip.

The office area is organized along a corridor that runs alongside a zen patio. The interior design are custom made in lacquered wood and glass. The floor made of polished black concrete type Granito.

The Stock Building

On the exterior, this building has an opaque appearance. It has only a few openings to the north for deliveries, and on the east overlooking the patio as to bring natural light to the few offices that are located in this part.

The facades are made of precast black concrete. This closed construction reflects the confidentiality and storage security of Aseptic Process's pharmaceutical business.

The construction has a very good environmental performance of about 45 kW / m². The heating is carried out by a gas boiler.