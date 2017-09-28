World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Atelier Krauss Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Néaucité Housing / Atelier Krauss Architecture

Néaucité Housing / Atelier Krauss Architecture

  • 13:00 - 28 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Néaucité Housing / Atelier Krauss Architecture
Save this picture!
Néaucité Housing / Atelier Krauss Architecture, © Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

© Frédéric Delangle © Frédéric Delangle © Frédéric Delangle © Frédéric Delangle + 28

  • Architects

    Atelier Krauss Architecture

  • Location

    30 Rue du Port, 93200 Saint-Denis, France

  • Design Team

    Itamar Krauss, Ana Burdiel, Elena Santin, Aimie Goudalier, Antonia de Gatis

  • Area

    2930.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Frédéric Delangle

  • General engeneering

    Facea

  • Susteinability engineering

    Transfaire

  • Clients

    Groupe Quartus / VEFA for I3F
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

Location and program
The project is located at the entrance of the Zac Alstom Confluence in Saint-Denis city.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

It is a triangular plot bordered by 3 streets and a public garden. The site benefits from a unique corner situation which marks the entrance of the new district and participates in the definition of the "Skyline" on the main street.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

The program offers 44 units of social housing. These functional and luminous apartments are distributed by two distinct stair-cases and have different typologies and surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

 The urban fault
From the atypical geometry of the site flows an L-shaped volume, inevitably inducing a zone of inoperative shadow in the North.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

We react to this constraint by creating a North-South fault. This gesture has several advantages for us:
- Allows the light of the South to the heart of the plot.
- Open views of the garden of the Avant-Scène and the terrace planted in R + 1.
- Detach a built-up volume garden side of a more domestic scale, which is more like a pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

 Inhabited Roof Garden
The project participates in the design of the new landscape under construction and develops an architecture of roofs. The slopes have been carefully designed to offer a pleasant and aesthetic silhouette. At the heart of this large roof, we offer a common terrace on the top floor with panoramic views of the distant landscape.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

 The set of facades
The project offers two expressions of different facades reacting to their immediate urban context:
- An «urban» facade that follows the boundaries the three main streets.
- A façade of «hanging gardens» in the heart of the plot dialogue with the Avant-Scène garden.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

The «urban» facade holds the building on three angles.
It develops a remarkable metallic drape, alternating full and empty spaces, transparency and opacity.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

Its dynamic rhythm participates in the perpetual movement of the city, playing on a vocabulary of loggias and big scale perforations.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

In addition, we choose to treat a façade of «hanging gardens» in the heart of the plot, creating surprise and astonishment for the pedestrian.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

Totally oriented towards the garden, it proposes a calm and timeless writing.
The prow, a remarkable element in the landscape

We intend to highlight the prow of the building by making it visible and identifiable from the parvis of the train station. The movement of slender roofs as well as the large loggias of the South facade give a strong signal.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

 Housing units
The project presents a compact and rational organization of housing units, led by a reflection on the themes of privet live, sharing, and flexibility. It aimes a space appropriation by the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle
Save this picture!
Type plan
Type plan
Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

The private outdoor spaces of each dwelling are developed towards the west, and benefit from an optimal orientation of sunshine and a clear view of the garden.

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Delangle
© Frédéric Delangle

A regular grid allows the planning of duel aspect apartments of type T2 and T3 in the center of the building, as the edges are occupied by large apartments of type T4 and T5.
This allows those units to benefit from a triple orientation and an angle loggias offering clear views.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Social Housing Buildings Residential France
Cite: "Néaucité Housing / Atelier Krauss Architecture" 28 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880451/neaucite-housing-atelier-krauss-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »