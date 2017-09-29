World
  7. La Moraleja House / Otto Medem de la Torriente

La Moraleja House / Otto Medem de la Torriente

La Moraleja House / Otto Medem de la Torriente
La Moraleja House / Otto Medem de la Torriente
Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente

  • Collaborator Architects

    Carlos Bernárdez Agrafojo

  • Rigger

    Andrés Garea Noguerol

  • Constructor

    Movial Construcciones S.A
Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
From the architect. The key element around which the project is developed is a centenarian oak existing in the plot. The spaces needed for the house are organised around the tree and a courtyard where the axes converge as a latin cross layout.

Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
The common rooms are around the courtyard and the oak, so from any point the presence of the tree is perceived. Its leafy canopy encourages us to establish different heights inside the house. As a result, we obtain a continuous space generated in a single distribution plan, within several volumes that spatially enrich the project which function is to control the interior lighting through the openings in the facades.

Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
The private rooms of the house are away from the common areas, keeping the courtyard as a center and reference of the house

Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
This house is inspired by the mediterranean architecture and the traditional arguments on which it is based.

Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
Through cross ventilation, we achieve that the quality of indoor air is frequently renewed. Through its porches, we protect the windows of the direct incidence of the sun and also generate spaces in direct contact with the surrounding garden.

Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The volumes, the patio, the existing vegetation included from the beginning in the project and the care in each of the details of all the phases, have made the result satisfactory, both for its owner and for all those who have contributed in its development.

Cortesía de Otto Medem de la Torriente
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "La Moraleja House / Otto Medem de la Torriente" [Casa La Moraleja / Otto Medem de la Torriente] 29 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880445/la-moraleja-house-otto-medem-de-la-torriente/>

