  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Runner-Up Proposals Revealed in Tour Montparnasse Competition

Runner-Up Proposals Revealed in Tour Montparnasse Competition

Runner-Up Proposals Revealed in Tour Montparnasse Competition
Proposals by Studio Gang and MAD Architects. Image
Proposals by Studio Gang and MAD Architects. Image

Following the announcement of Nouvelle AOM as the winner of the competition to redesign Paris’ Tour Montparnasse, runner-up proposals have been revealed from the six finalists: Architecture Studio, Dominique Perrault Architecture, MAD Architects + DGLA, OMA, PLP Architecture and Studio Gang.

The competition sought proposals for the transformation of the Montparnasse Tower, which has been one of the city’s most controversial buildings since its completion in 1973. The new project was required to be  “capable of giving a powerful, innovative, dynamic and ambitious new identity to the famous Parisian landmark, whilst integrating the challenges of usage, comfort and energy performance to the highest levels.”

See the finalist entries, below.

Proposal by PLP Architecture. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal Proposal by Dominique Perrault Architecture. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal Proposal by Architecture Studio. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal Proposal by OMA. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal + 26

Studio Gang

Proposal by Studio Gang. Image © Studio Gang and Neoscape Inc Proposal by Studio Gang. Image © Studio Gang and Neoscape Inc Proposal by Studio Gang. Image © Studio Gang Proposal by Studio Gang. Image © Studio Gang + 26

MAD Architects

Proposal by Studio Gang. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects Proposal by MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects Proposal by MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects Proposal by MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects + 26

OMA

Proposal by OMA. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal
Proposal by OMA. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal

Dominique Perrault Architecture

Proposal by Dominique Perrault Architecture. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal
Proposal by Dominique Perrault Architecture. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal

PLP Architecture

Proposal by PLP Architecture. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal
Proposal by PLP Architecture. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal

Architecture Studio

Proposal by Architecture Studio. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal
Proposal by Architecture Studio. Image via le Pavillon de l'Arsenal

The finalist designs will be on display as part of an exhibition at the from September 20 to October 22, 2017. Learn more about the exhibition, here.

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Runner-Up Proposals Revealed in Tour Montparnasse Competition" 26 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880443/runner-up-proposals-revealed-in-tour-montparnasse-competition-studio-gang-mad-oma/>

