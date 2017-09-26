Zaha Hadid Architects Reveal Residential Tower in Melbourne Inspired by Australia's Natural Forms

Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed the design of the Mayfair Residential Tower, a new 19-story residential complex in Melbourne, Australia that draws inspiration from the fluid forms of the country’s landscapes and seascapes. Located on the major mixed-use artery of St Kilda Road, the project will provide each unit with a large balcony and views of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Port Phillip Bay, Albert Park and the city skyline.
The building facade is made up of ZHA’s signature fluid elements, this time manifesting as a system of simple wave formations that open and become larger as the building rises. To achieve a wide variability in the system, the team has utilized computer algorithms that adapt to the range of apartment layouts (158 residences of between one to five bedrooms, ranging in size from 70 square meters to 556 square meters) and the irregular site shape.
“Building on ZHA’s expertise in delivering complex architectural geometries, computational parametric design allowed an optimizing algorithm to identify shape similarities within the façade to a tolerable degree, minimizing the number of different façade panels required,” the architects explain. “This process enabled the creation of the building’s sculpted façade that would have otherwise been cost prohibitive.”
Inside, custom finishes and built-in pieces carry that same fluid language, pulling residents and visitors through the units in a “sequence of spatial experiences that maximize the iconic views across the city.”
The building also features a number of shared amenities such as the rooftop terrace and swimming pool that allow for entertaining and relaxation. On the street level, the building inserts itself into the existing city fabric with double height spaces including a restaurant/cafe with open-air seating.
Estimated to cost $330 million AUD, the project is expected to be completed by 2020.
-
Architects
-
LocationSt Kilda Rd, Victoria, Australia
-
DesignZaha Hadid and Patrik Schumacher (ZHA)
-
ZHA Project DirectorMichele Pasca di Magliano
-
ZHA Project ArchitectsStefano Paiocchi (Arch.), Daniel Fiser (ID)
-
ZHA Project TeamMarina Martinez, Luca Ruggeri, Anat Stern, Roberta Sartori, Sam Mcheileh, Alejandro Diaz, Nhan Vo, Michael Sims, Maria Echeverri, Raquel Arauco Ordas, Kate Revyakina, Michael Rogers, Flavia Santos, Daniel Coley, Natasha Gill, Ashwanth Govindaraji, Arian Hakimi Nejad, Jose Castaneda, Afsoon Eshaghi, Alessandra Catello, Millie Anderson, Arya Safavi, Hee Seung Lee, Johannes Elias, Juan Camilo Mogollon, Julia Hyoun Hee Na, Manuele Gaioni
-
ZHA Competition TeamGianluca Racana, Michele Pasca di Magliano, Ludovico Lombardi, Daniel Fiser, Luca Ruggeri, Julia Hyoun Hee Na, Hee Seung Lee, Nhan Vo, Sobitha Ravinchandran, Adam Twigger, Rafael Contreras, Annarita Papeschi, MohammadAli Mirzaei, Kostantinos Psomas
-
Local ArchitectElenberg Fraser
-
Structural & Civil EngineeringWebber Design
-
Building Services EngineeringMurchie Consulting
-
Town PlannerSJB
-
Quantity SurveyorWT Partnership
-
Facade ConsultantBG and E
-
Wind EngineeringMEL Consultants
-
Traffic EngineerTraffix
-
Building SurveyorPLP Building Surveyors and Consultants
-
Fire EngineerUmow Lai
-
LightingNDYLIGHT
-
Engineering ServicesInhabit Group
-
GeotechGolders
-
Waste ManagementLeigh Design
-
AcousticVipac
-
Land SurveyorBosco Jonson
-
VisualizationsVA, Mr P Studios, www.mir.no
-
ClientUEM Sunrise
-
Area33600.0 m2