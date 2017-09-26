World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects Reveal Residential Tower in Melbourne Inspired by Australia's Natural Forms

Zaha Hadid Architects Reveal Residential Tower in Melbourne Inspired by Australia's Natural Forms

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zaha Hadid Architects Reveal Residential Tower in Melbourne Inspired by Australia's Natural Forms
Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Reveal Residential Tower in Melbourne Inspired by Australia's Natural Forms, © VA
© VA

Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed the design of the Mayfair Residential Tower, a new 19-story residential complex in Melbourne, Australia that draws inspiration from the fluid forms of the country’s landscapes and seascapes. Located on the major mixed-use artery of St Kilda Road, the project will provide each unit with a large balcony and views of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Port Phillip Bay, Albert Park and the city skyline. 

© Mr P Studios © Mr P Studios © VA © VA + 11

Save this picture!
© VA
© VA

The building facade is made up of ZHA’s signature fluid elements, this time manifesting as a system of simple wave formations that open and become larger as the building rises. To achieve a wide variability in the system, the team has utilized computer algorithms that adapt to the range of apartment layouts (158 residences of between one to five bedrooms, ranging in size from 70 square meters to 556 square meters) and the irregular site shape.

“Building on ZHA’s expertise in delivering complex architectural geometries, computational parametric design allowed an optimizing algorithm to identify shape similarities within the façade to a tolerable degree, minimizing the number of different façade panels required,” the architects explain. “This process enabled the creation of the building’s sculpted façade that would have otherwise been cost prohibitive.”

Save this picture!
© Mr P Studios
© Mr P Studios
Save this picture!
© VA
© VA
Save this picture!
© Mr P Studios
© Mr P Studios

Inside, custom finishes and built-in pieces carry that same fluid language, pulling residents and visitors through the units in a “sequence of spatial experiences that maximize the iconic views across the city.”

Save this picture!
© Mr P Studios
© Mr P Studios
Save this picture!
© VA
© VA

The building also features a number of shared amenities such as the rooftop terrace and swimming pool that allow for entertaining and relaxation. On the street level, the building inserts itself into the existing city fabric with double height spaces including a restaurant/cafe with open-air seating. 

Estimated to cost $330 million AUD, the project is expected to be completed by 2020.

Save this picture!
© Mr P Studios
© Mr P Studios
Save this picture!
© VA
© VA

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    St Kilda Rd, Victoria, Australia

  • Design

    Zaha Hadid and Patrik Schumacher (ZHA)

  • ZHA Project Director

    Michele Pasca di Magliano

  • ZHA Project Architects

    Stefano Paiocchi (Arch.), Daniel Fiser (ID)

  • ZHA Project Team

    Marina Martinez, Luca Ruggeri, Anat Stern, Roberta Sartori, Sam Mcheileh, Alejandro Diaz, Nhan Vo, Michael Sims, Maria Echeverri, Raquel Arauco Ordas, Kate Revyakina, Michael Rogers, Flavia Santos, Daniel Coley, Natasha Gill, Ashwanth Govindaraji, Arian Hakimi Nejad, Jose Castaneda, Afsoon Eshaghi, Alessandra Catello, Millie Anderson, Arya Safavi, Hee Seung Lee, Johannes Elias, Juan Camilo Mogollon, Julia Hyoun Hee Na, Manuele Gaioni

  • ZHA Competition Team

    Gianluca Racana, Michele Pasca di Magliano, Ludovico Lombardi, Daniel Fiser, Luca Ruggeri, Julia Hyoun Hee Na, Hee Seung Lee, Nhan Vo, Sobitha Ravinchandran, Adam Twigger, Rafael Contreras, Annarita Papeschi, MohammadAli Mirzaei, Kostantinos Psomas

  • Local Architect

    Elenberg Fraser

  • Structural & Civil Engineering

    Webber Design

  • Building Services Engineering

    Murchie Consulting

  • Town Planner

    SJB

  • Quantity Surveyor

    WT Partnership

  • Facade Consultant

    BG and E

  • Wind Engineering

    MEL Consultants

  • Traffic Engineer

    Traffix

  • Building Surveyor

    PLP Building Surveyors and Consultants

  • Fire Engineer

    Umow Lai

  • Lighting

    NDYLIGHT

  • Engineering Services

    Inhabit Group

  • Geotech

    Golders

  • Waste Management

    Leigh Design

  • Acoustic

    Vipac

  • Land Surveyor

    Bosco Jonson

  • Visualizations

    VA, Mr P Studios, www.mir.no

  • Client

    UEM Sunrise

  • Area

    33600.0 m2
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Australia
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Zaha Hadid Architects Reveal Residential Tower in Melbourne Inspired by Australia's Natural Forms" 26 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880422/zaha-hadid-architects-reveal-residential-tower-in-melbourne-inspired-by-australias-natural-forms/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »