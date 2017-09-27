World
Israels Plads Square / COBE

  • 03:00 - 27 September, 2017
Israels Plads Square / COBE
Israels Plads Square / COBE, © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

  • Architects

    COBE

  • Location

    Israels Pl., København K, Denmark

  • Lead Architects

    COBE and Sweco Architects

  • Area

    12500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

  • Engineer

    Niras

  • Contractor

    Barslev

  • Artistic Decorations

    Professor Morten Stræde

  • Client

    The City of Copenhagen

  • Program

    Urban plaza with underground car park
    More Specs
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

From the architect. The history of Israels Plads (Israel’s Square) reflects the history of Copenhagen’s transformation. This central plaza was once where the city ended in a ring of protective fortifications. As the city gradually extended, the plaza became a vibrant market square – until the 1950’s, when it was turned into a lifeless carpark. The new plaza is elevated above the existing street level - it hovers over the many cars that used to dominate Israels Plads, which are now placed in the underground car park.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The cars are literally swept under the new urban carpet. The plaza also works as a transition between two worlds, the city, and the neighboring park. The landscape character of the park continues into the plaza in the form of the organic pattern of trees. Towards east and west, the plaza is raised up and folded to provide niches. In addition, it has a sculptural expression that refers to its historical past as part of the fortifications. The surface functions as a large urban playground and a space for activity.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

On the surface, unique facilities have been created to generate inspiration and space for many different kinds of activity. For example, the cut-outs feature round bench formations under the tree crowns, where people can observe the life unfolding on the plaza. There is a green oasis next to the neighboring school, and generous lowered areas for ball games and play are designed in rounded formations. The idea with the new Israels Plads is to celebrate the significance and the history of the site and revitalize it, turning it into a vibrant, diverse plaza for all kinds of people - for leisure, culture, activity and public events.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Plan
Plan
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
