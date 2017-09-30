World
  Yosanyosu House / studio_GAON

Yosanyosu House / studio_GAON

  • 20:00 - 30 September, 2017
Yosanyosu House / studio_GAON
© Youngchae Park
  • Architects

    studio_GAON

  • Location

    Pyeongchang-dong, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Hyoungnam Lim, Eunjoo Roh

  • Area

    99.36 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Youngchae Park

  • Project Team

    Hanmoe Lee, Sungpil Lee, Joowon Moon

  • Construction

    Starsis

  • Supervision

    studio_GAON

  • Translation

    Joowon Moon
From the architect. Lately, we realize regular folks in Korea are becoming more aware of the essential value of house as a family haven, than the economic value as a real estate. Some go out suburb to live close to nature, while some find superb solution in downtown near where they work.

Pyeongchang-dong has two hills facing each other across a street that almost feels like a canyon. While the western side lies on Mt. Bukhansan and has large and luxurious houses, the eastern hills, which are leaning against Mt. Bukaksan and Mt. Inwangsan, have smaller and older houses in every nook and corner.

A young couple came to us to build a house in the neighborhood. They started their newly-married life in a single house in Pyeongchang-dong, and have spent a long time to find a proper site.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Section
Section
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

The site was on the eastern side of the Pyeong-chang dong. It was in the very inside of the steep region where the design and age of the housings are uneven. It also had a lovely view. The majestic figure of Mt. Bukhansan was partly cut off by the medium-size houses in between. On the site, the remains of the house that had been destroyed and weeds completely covered the ground, making it impossible to see the bare land.

Because of the steep slope and seemingly difficult appearance, nobody wanted to build anything on the site. After looking at the land, we began designing; listening to stories about the houses they wanted to live in.

Save this picture!
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
