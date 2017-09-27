World
  7. F75 Bar / AHL architects

F75 Bar / AHL architects

  • 20:00 - 27 September, 2017
F75 Bar / AHL architects
F75 Bar / AHL architects, © HoangLe Photography
  • Architects

    AHL architects

  • Location

    2 Võ Thị Sáu, Phú Hội, Tp. Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

  • Design Team

    Dao Hung, Le Hoang, Phi Dinh Cuong , Vu Van Cuong (CS)

  • AHL A&A Team

    Hung Dao, Hoang Le, Phi Dinh Cuong

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    HoangLe Photography
© HoangLe Photography
From the architect. This is the first-ever brief AHL received to design a non-residential space. It was a challenge but also a project full of excitement, with over a year of project implementation.      

Location Sketch
We approached Hue Imperial City with our own view of it, a place where the inner intrinsic energy encapsulates more potential than its external manifestation.

© HoangLe Photography
Sketch
© HoangLe Photography
We aimed to present to Hue a building with a simple exterior encasing a sophisticated combination of corten steel, concrete and brick within its interior space.

© HoangLe Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "F75 Bar / AHL architects" 27 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880375/f75-bar-ahl-architects/>

