F75 Bar / AHL architects

Architects
Location2 Võ Thị Sáu, Phú Hội, Tp. Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
Design TeamDao Hung, Le Hoang, Phi Dinh Cuong , Vu Van Cuong (CS)
AHL A&A TeamHung Dao, Hoang Le, Phi Dinh Cuong
Project Year2017
Photographs
From the architect. This is the first-ever brief AHL received to design a non-residential space. It was a challenge but also a project full of excitement, with over a year of project implementation.
We approached Hue Imperial City with our own view of it, a place where the inner intrinsic energy encapsulates more potential than its external manifestation.
We aimed to present to Hue a building with a simple exterior encasing a sophisticated combination of corten steel, concrete and brick within its interior space.