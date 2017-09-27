F75 Bar / AHL architects

+ 23

Architects AHL architects

Location 2 Võ Thị Sáu, Phú Hội, Tp. Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

Design Team Dao Hung, Le Hoang, Phi Dinh Cuong , Vu Van Cuong (CS)

AHL A&A Team Hung Dao, Hoang Le, Phi Dinh Cuong

Project Year 2017

Photographs HoangLe Photography

From the architect. This is the first-ever brief AHL received to design a non-residential space. It was a challenge but also a project full of excitement, with over a year of project implementation.

We approached Hue Imperial City with our own view of it, a place where the inner intrinsic energy encapsulates more potential than its external manifestation.

We aimed to present to Hue a building with a simple exterior encasing a sophisticated combination of corten steel, concrete and brick within its interior space.