  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. China
  5. Mario Cucinella Architects
  6. 2006
  Sino-Italian Ecological and Energy Efficient Building / Mario Cucinella Architects

Sino-Italian Ecological and Energy Efficient Building / Mario Cucinella Architects

  • 00:00 - 27 September, 2017
Sino-Italian Ecological and Energy Efficient Building / Mario Cucinella Architects
Sino-Italian Ecological and Energy Efficient Building / Mario Cucinella Architects, © Daniele Domenicali
© Daniele Domenicali

© Daniele Domenicali © Daniele Domenicali © Daniele Domenicali © Daniele Domenicali + 12

  • Architects

    Mario Cucinella Architects

  • Location

    30 Shuangqing Rd, Haidian Qu, Beijing Shi, China

  • Project Leader

    Federico Butera

  • Design Team

    Mario Cucinella, Elisabeth Francis, Giulio Altieri (site architect), Natalino Roveri (model maker)

  • Area

    20000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2006

  • Photographs

    Daniele Domenicali

  • Engineering

    Favero & Milan Ingegneria – Ing. Sandro Favero, Ing. Federico Zaggia, Ing. Giampaolo Lenarduzzi, Ing. Luca Nicolini. China Architecture Design & Research Group

  • Construction Management

    Impregilo

  • Client

    Italian Ministry for Environment and Territory. Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China
© Daniele Domenicali
© Daniele Domenicali

From the architect. Born out from a joint venture between the Italian and Chinese Governments, SIEEB was built on the campus of Tsinghua University, it occupies an area of 20,000 m2 and hosts the Sino-Italian centre of education, training and research for the protection of environment and energy conservation.

Sketch
Sketch
© Daniele Domenicali
© Daniele Domenicali
Solar Analysis
Solar Analysis

The building is designed as a ‘showcase’ for the potential for reducing CO2 emissions in China. The design integrates passive and active strategies to control the external environment in order to optimise internal environmental conditions.

© Daniele Domenicali
© Daniele Domenicali

The building is U shaped in plan around a central courtyard and on the ground floor public areas look into a landscaped garden. It is closed and well insulated on the northern side that faces the cold winter winds and open and transparent towards the south. Offices and laboratories on the upper floors have terraced gardens shaded by photovoltaic panels that produce energy for the building.

Summer diagram
Summer diagram
Winter Diagram
Winter Diagram
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Sustainability & Green Design China
Cite: "Sino-Italian Ecological and Energy Efficient Building / Mario Cucinella Architects" 27 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880371/sino-italian-ecological-and-energy-efficient-building-mario-cucinella-architects/>

