In "Horizontal City," 24 Architects Reconsider Architectural Interiors at 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

Horizontal City is one of two collective exhibitions (the other being Vertical City) at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial. 24 architects were tasked by artistic directors Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee to "reconsider the status of the architectural interior" by referencing a photograph of a canonical interior from any time period.

Their challenge was in considering the forms and ways that their selection "might extrapolate out from the cropped photographic frame into a spatial and lifestyle construction across a larger, horizontal site" – in this case, a field of plinths, the size and positioning of which is a direct reference to the footprint of Mies van der Rohe's 1947 plan for the IIT Campus in Chicago.

Save this picture! Vertical City / GAR Hall. Image © Tom Harris

Exhibitors in Horizontal City include: Karamuk * Kuo Architects, Urban Lab, MAIO, First Office, Sauter von Moos, fala atelier, DRDH Architects, Besler & Sons LLC, Norman Kelley, Andrew Kovacs, REAL Foundation, Formlessfinder, The Los Angeles Design Group, Diego Arraigada Arquitectos, Lütjens Padmanabhan Architekten, WELCOMEPROJECTS, June14 Meyer-Grohbrügge & Chermayeff, The Living, Adamo-Faiden, Thomas Baeker Bettina Kraus, Angela Deuber Architect, Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, Charlap Hyman & Herrero, BUREAU SPECTACULAR.

Save this picture! Vertical City / GAR Hall. Image © Kendall McCaugherty

