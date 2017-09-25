World
  7. Kojyogaoka House / Hearth Architects

Kojyogaoka House / Hearth Architects

  • 20:00 - 25 September, 2017
Kojyogaoka House / Hearth Architects
Kojyogaoka House / Hearth Architects, © Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

© Yuta Yamada

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

From the architect. This project started with the client’s keyword of “every family under one roof”. The frontage of this ground is wide and the ground is big enough.   It’s good site location.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
1st/2nd Floor Plan
1st/2nd Floor Plan
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

I maximized the site location.   Concretely speaking, I arranged big roof in a north-south direction, and minimized the number of walls to meet the keyword of “every family under one roof”.   I arranged other rooms but rooms for children in the future in the first floor.   The house like a one-story building became one symbolic building in the area.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
