Kojyogaoka House / Hearth Architects

Architects Hearth Architects

Location Japan

Architect in Charge Hearth Architects

Area 129.18 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Yuta Yamada

From the architect. This project started with the client’s keyword of “every family under one roof”. The frontage of this ground is wide and the ground is big enough. It’s good site location.

I maximized the site location. Concretely speaking, I arranged big roof in a north-south direction, and minimized the number of walls to meet the keyword of “every family under one roof”. I arranged other rooms but rooms for children in the future in the first floor. The house like a one-story building became one symbolic building in the area.