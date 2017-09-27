World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Hearth Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Shoei House / Hearth Architects

Shoei House / Hearth Architects

  • 22:00 - 27 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shoei House / Hearth Architects
Save this picture!
Shoei House / Hearth Architects, © Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

© Yuta Yamada © Yuta Yamada © Yuta Yamada © Yuta Yamada + 25

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

From the architect. This house was planned in ground which is 5.5 meters in width stretching east to west and which is 32 meters in depth. It is just like a “bedding of an eel” which is known for traditional house style in Kyoto. Although we call the style “Unagi no Nedoko” in Japan.  

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

It is difficult to let in fresh air and sun light in north and south because enclose in with a building in that direction. So, I arranged main rooms in second floor. Moreover, I made piloti and traffic lines in the front and the back.  

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Save this picture!
1st/2nd Floor Plan
1st/2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

There aren’t useless spaces in this house, alternatively I arranged trees and plants inside and outside the house. So, you can feel the nature and enjoy the change of the seasons and time in the space.   The clients enjoy the artistic change of the seasons in the simple and peaceful Japanese style space.  

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Shoei House / Hearth Architects" 27 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880273/shoei-house-hearth-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »