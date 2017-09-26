World
JETLAG Tea & Wine Bar / Mimosa architekti

  • 05:00 - 26 September, 2017
JETLAG Tea & Wine Bar / Mimosa architekti
JETLAG Tea & Wine Bar / Mimosa architekti, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice + 29

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

From the architect. This small bar in the centre of Prague offers especially tea and wine but also delicious coffee. Separately or in various even astonishing combinations. The space concept of travelling through time zones has been derived from its name „Jetlag“. Within this meaning one can “fly through” the entire world only along the whole length of the bar (15 metres).

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Awaking in the tea and wine bar at St. George Square:

The entire world is crammed in there; 24 time zones compressed into a few seconds; An utter huddle and muddle; One enters today and within a few steps now becomes yesterday. It takes six hours to get to the bar end and Additional thirteen hours to reach the last table at a window. Wine comes from Chile, tea from Ceylon; 9 hours in a 200 ml glass. Austria, China 8 hours; An hour is lost, another hour gained.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The substance of the spatial solution to the Jetlag bar consists in the idea of „cutting its space into time zones“. The curvature of real time zones is generalised in the bar morphology. Each zone begins and terminates with a curve delimiting the space part of concern. The shaping of curves creates particular parts of the bar space – the bar itself, wine and tea shelves, light fixtures, benches. The space is intentionally unclear, as if blurred, in the same way as the time in which one travels a sufficient distance for an adequately long time and frequently enough.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

Stainless steel was chosen as the basic material. The bright, subtle and only suggested steel curves reflect the imaginary lines delimiting the time zones. The shiny metal associates both the fuselages with riveted sheet metals and the stainless vessels of today‘s wineries as well.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Cite: "JETLAG Tea & Wine Bar / Mimosa architekti" 26 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880271/jetlag-tea-and-wine-bar-mimosa-architekti/>

