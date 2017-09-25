World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Canada
  5. ACDF Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Lightspeed Office / ACDF Architecture

Lightspeed Office / ACDF Architecture

  • 11:00 - 25 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lightspeed Office / ACDF Architecture
Save this picture!
Lightspeed Office / ACDF Architecture, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 19

  • Architects

    ACDF Architecture

  • Location

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Maxime-Alexis Frappier, Joan Renaud, Laure Giordani, Christelle Montreuil Jean-Pois, Francis Brodeur, Jérôme Deschenaux, Neil Melendez

  • Area

    1200.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

From the architect. Lightspeed commissioned ACDF Architecture – the designers for the first phase of the firm’s headquarters – to create a new floor dedicated to product development. The workspace of the point-of-sale software company is located on the ground floor of a 19th-century railway hotel, the chateau-style Viger Railway Station. With its distinctive architecture and its historical significance, the building is an iconic landmark that stands out in Old Montreal’s skyline.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Inspired by the contrast between the historic railway station and the growing tech company, ACDF created a functional and lively office space. The new floor provides an ideal environment for development teams, expressing at the same time the audacious and creative nature of Lightspeed. The offices occupy a large and bright 15-foot-high space. Daylight reflects off the slick surfaces of the glossy white epoxy-coated floor and the gypsum ceiling. The harmonious setting creates a unique synergy driven by spontaneous interaction.

Save this picture!
Diagram Detail
Diagram Detail

Inspired by the best product development approaches, Lightspeed encourages collaboration and self-organization amongst its team members. Each group works as a unit, almost like an independent start-up company, and the collaborators adapt the space to fit their needs. Each group has its own desks, meeting room and social area in the open floor plan. Varying pastel tones spread on the walls and floors in shadow-like shapes, defining each team’s zone.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Like small islands, these areas form a dynamic archipelago that invites gatherings to take place in the in-between spaces and the surrounding pastel walls double as whiteboards for impromptu meetings and presentations. The flexible environment helps team members to focus on projects in progress while also fostering close working relationships.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Following in the footsteps of their design for the first floor, ACDF opted for a careful intervention that preserves the original building’s rich heritage. Remnants of the existing shell offer a backdrop to the contemporary atmosphere of the office space. The architects uncovered remaining bricks and stones to expose the raw material and created a dynamic contrast between old rough walls and new rectilinear geometry that highlights the space’s qualities.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Passing through the old central wall, we reach “the alley”, a common space where the industrial past of the building is more noticeable. The glossy floor finish of this area exposes the concrete and terrazzo patterns. The black paint on the ceiling conceals the ducts and piping without hiding them completely. Located at the junction between the 1898 Viger Railway Station and the 1912 Berri Railway Station, the alley is a space where eras and people meet.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

With its comfortable atmosphere and its long counters calibrated for large-size gatherings, the room can accommodate up to 300 people and can provide a meeting place for the whole Lightspeed team. The central position of the alley divides the floor in two: a clean and edgy space on one side, an industrial environment on the other. Adapted to the visionary work of development teams, the new floor of Lightspeed’s office is a real innovation hub, while also providing an engaging and inspiring workspace.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Canada
Cite: "Lightspeed Office / ACDF Architecture" 25 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880254/lightspeed-office-acdf-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »